FCC chief: Open to cable-box redo

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler, facing criticism from colleagues and lawmakers of both parties, said Thursday he's open to modifying his proposal to allow consumers to buy set-top boxes instead of renting them from their cable TV provider.

Hollywood studios and pay-TV providers led by Comcast Corp. and DirecTV owner AT&T Inc. have said Wheeler's proposal is unacceptable because it would make the FCC an arbiter of licensing contracts, potentially squelching innovation. The FCC in a fact sheet described its role as ensuring contracts aren't anti-competitive.

Wheeler, a Democrat, told a Senate Commerce Committee hearing that he is open to changing the provision, which has been criticized by the agency's minority Republicans.

"Let's do it -- let's get at it," Wheeler said. "The door isn't closed on anything."

The measure, which supporters say would save consumers an estimated $231 annually in box rental fees, faces a Sept. 29 vote at the agency. It would require pay-TV companies to provide apps giving access to their programming to independent device-makers.

Sen. John Thune, the South Dakota Republican who is the chairman of the Commerce Committee, said the FCC aims to "design and dictate the future of television apps." Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, the panel's top Democrat, said Wheeler should work to meet the industry's concerns.

President Barack Obama has called for set-top box changes as part of efforts to increase competition.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, "is reportedly reluctant to move quickly" on Wheeler's plan, the policy group Free Press said in a filing delivering 12,000 signatures to the agency in support of the measure. It asked all three agency Democrats to back the plan.

