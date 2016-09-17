The world in brief

EU pushes for Iran's centrifuge specs

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- The European Union is demanding that Iran share with the United Nations atomic agency full details of its manufacture of parts for machines that could be used to make the core of nuclear arms, in a statement reflecting its concern over the sensitive issue.

The draft statement is to be delivered next week at a board meeting of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency and a week after the agency reported that Iran started making rotor tubes for centrifuges in June.

It demands the "full cooperation of Iran" on the issue in talks with the energy agency and calls for updates from the agency to the 35-nation agency board.

Centrifuges are machines that spin uranium into concentrations ranging from low-range reactor fuel to weapons-grade material for the fissile core of a warhead. Iran has 5,060 low-tech centrifuges now producing limited amounts of fuel-grade uranium, and under a nuclear deal reached last year and implemented in January, it must use spare parts stripped from old or idle machines to keep them going.

Parts for more advanced centrifuges would fall under even tighter regulations. The agency needs to keep a close eye on how many rotor tubes are being made and for what models of centrifuges, to make sure they are being produced only in quantities and for machines allowed under the 2015 agreement.

U.S.: ISIS propagandist killed in Syria

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. airstrike this month killed a senior Islamic State militant who oversaw the group's information and propaganda activities, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The strike against Wael Adel Salman al-Fayad took place Sept. 7 around the Syrian city of Raqqa, the Islamic State's de facto capital, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement. Cook described Fayad as "one of ISIL's most senior leaders" who was minister of information and a member of the group's Shura Council. ISIL and ISIS are an acronyms for the Islamic State.

The online activist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently reported the death of Fayad, also known as Abu Mohamed Furqan, earlier in the day on Twitter. The group said that Fayad had led the Islamic State's sophisticated online and social media operations, which have helped promote the militants' message and attract followers from North Africa to the former Soviet Union.

Exiled cleric slams purge in Turkey

A Pennsylvania-based Muslim cleric accused of fomenting a failed coup in Turkey in July spoke at length for the first time on Thursday about the withering post-coup crackdown on his supporters and other dissidents by the Turkish government, calling it "a display of hate and rage."

"Right now, all critical voices are silenced in Turkey and only the voice of those in power is heard," said the cleric, Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in rural Pennsylvania since 1999. "These days will be recorded as dark pages in world history," he said, in prerecorded video remarks delivered to the World Affairs Council in Philadelphia.

Turkish officials have accused Gulen of orchestrating the bloody summer insurrection, which lefts hundreds of people dead and raised questions about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's control over the state. The authorities in Turkey have arrested tens of thousands of people and carried out a wide-ranging purge they say is aimed at ridding state institutions of Gulen followers.

Gulen, 77, has denied any involvement in the coup attempt.

China releases Canadian after 2 years

BEIJING -- China said Friday that a Canadian citizen it detained for two years over spying allegations was allowed to leave the country after an area court issued a verdict in his case, but it refused to say what the verdict was or why he was detained at all.

Kevin Garratt's return to Canada was announced Thursday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said he had pressed Garratt's case with top Chinese officials.

Garratt had been indicted by prosecutors in Dandong, a city on the North Korean border where he and his wife, Julia, ran a coffee shop and conducted Christian aid work for North Koreans.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a faxed statement Friday, said Garratt had been treated "according to law." It said China "fully guaranteed all kinds of procedural rights of Kevin Garratt, and fully respected and implemented the consular rights of the Canadian side."

A Section on 09/17/2016