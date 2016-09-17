Arrestee in Berryville cruiser ramming charged

A Dardanelle man accused of ramming his SUV into a Berryville police car, pinning the police officer's leg between the door and the car frame, was charged with attempted capital murder Thursday, according to an affidavit filed in Carroll County Circuit Court.

Christian M. Robinson, 42, was arrested after the Sept. 8 incident in the parking lot of Casey's General Store in Berryville, where Robinson had been driving a black Toyota 4Runner sport utility vehicle erratically in circles and yelling before being approached by police.

According to an affidavit from Sgt. Kevin Disheroon, two Berryville police officers arrived at the parking lot and one of them, Daniel Wilson, ordered Robinson to stop driving.

Robinson kept driving in circles for a while, then parked his vehicle near the store's door, according to the affidavit.

"As Officer Wilson exited his vehicle, the suspect suddenly put his vehicle into reverse and backed up approximately four feet," Disheroon wrote. "The suspect stared at Officer Wilson for a couple of seconds. He then floored the vehicle and accelerated, coming directly at Officer Wilson."

The police officer dove back into his car to keep from being run over, according to the affidavit.

"Officer Wilson was unable to get his left leg back into the vehicle before the suspect vehicle crashed into driver's door, pinning his leg between the door and frame," Disheroon wrote.

Wilson was wearing a pistol in an ankle holster, which prevented the door from breaking his leg, according to the affidavit. Wilson suffered severe bruising but was able to pursue Robinson, who left the scene driving east toward Green Forest on U.S. 62.

Green Forest police used spike strips to flatten Robinson's front tires when he got there.

Robinson kept driving on the flat tires for several hundred feet at about 5 mph before he crossed into the oncoming lane and ran head-on into a vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Berryville Police Chief Robert Bartos said the vehicle in the oncoming lane had stopped because Robinson was driving so erratically on the flat tires. Bartos said there were no injuries in that crash.

After Robinson was taken to the Carroll County jail in Berryville, he seemed disoriented, according to the affidavit.

A blood alcohol test indicated no alcohol was in Robinson's system, the affidavit said.

"Due to his behavior, it is believed that there were controlled substances in Robinson's system," according to the affidavit. "No other tests were given to Robinson because of his combative and uncooperative behavior."

Disheroon spoke with Robinson's girlfriend, Leta Behnken, who said she was moving from Dardanelle to Berryville and Robinson had offered to drive her.

"Leta stated that Robinson started acting crazy and talking to people that were not there and seeing things that were not there," according to the affidavit.

Behnken took over the driving because of the way Robinson was acting. She stopped at Mercy Hospital in Berryville where she and her 5-year-old son got out of the 4Runner because of Robinson's behavior.

"Leta stated that Robinson was standing on top of the vehicle yelling at people that were not there," according to the affidavit.

Robinson left in the 4Runner, and Behnken called a friend to come get her and her son.

From there, Robinson apparently went to Casey's General Store.

Besides attempted capital murder, Robinson was charged with second-degree battery, fleeing, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Robinson was being held Friday in the Carroll County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday. He has yet to enter a plea in the case.

Bartos said Wilson has been on light duty since the encounter but has been working.

"He's just bruised up, but he's OK," Bartos said.

Bartos said Robinson had caused about $4,000 damage to Wilson's patrol car, which is a 2012 Chevrolet Caprice. Bartos said the car will need a new door.

Bartos said it was a .38-caliber snub-nose revolver Wilson had strapped to his ankle, but it was big enough to keep the door from breaking his leg.

