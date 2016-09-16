Trump finally acknowledges Obama born in U.S.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the Value Voters Summit, Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has finally acknowledged the fact that President Barack Obama was born in the United States.

Trump said Friday that "that President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period."

As he did so, the Republican nominee repeated the conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton's 2008 campaign for president started the so-called the "birther controversy."

There is no evidence that is true, and Clinton and her allies have strongly denied that suggestion.

Trump says of the "birther" movement: "I finished it. You know what I mean."

The Republican nominee has for years been the most prominent "birther," the name given to those who propagated the falsehood that Obama was born outside of the country.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.