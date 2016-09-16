SEC reserves place at table on historic day

Saturday will be a historic day in college football.

Since the beginning of The Associated Press football poll in 1934, never have the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 teams gone on the road to face ranked opponents. But this Saturday, No. 1 Alabama travels to No. 19 Ole Miss; No 2. Florida State goes to No. 10 Louisville; and No. 3 Ohio State is at No. 14 Oklahoma.

All great games, but there are several that are very interesting in the SEC, too, which opened the season 6-6 in nonconference play, then went a perfect 10-0 last weekend. The conference's headline victory was the Arkansas Razorbacks' double overtime victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, which left the Hogs ranked and the Frogs not.

Some are dubbing the Texas A&M at Auburn contest as "The Hot Seat" bowl, but these days with huge buyouts and the head coaching pool shallow enough for Will Muschamp to get a second job in the SEC -- plus how early it is in the season -- that's hard to swallow.

After a slow start, the pace was picked up last week with a 10-2 record, bringing the season total to 18-8. Here's this week's picks.

Texas State at Arkansas

Bobcats Coach Everett Withers said this week that he didn't want his team described as underdogs. Well, that was Ohio they beat 56-54 in triple overtime on Sept. 3, not Ohio State. The Razorbacks will try to avoid a letdown after a 41-38 road win over No. 15 TCU, but this is a good chance to get a look at some new players. Arkansas 45-17.

Arkansas Stateat Utah State (tonight)

Defense was supposed to be the strongest part of the Red Wolves, but so far that has not been the case as they rank last among the big boys, giving up an average of 631 yards per game. Offense was supposed to be the Aggies' strength, but they scored a lone touchdown against USC. When in doubt, go with the home team. Utah State 17-14.

Alabama at Ole Miss

Ole Miss wins -- the party, as usual. Nick Saban most likely has this game circled. He has too much pride and ego to lose to the Rebels three consecutive times. The Crimson Tide are very good ... again. Alabama 31-21.

Texas A&M at Auburn

The Aggies ran it up on little sister Prairie View A&M 67-0, but they aren't favored by oddsmakers in this one. Not saying those guys are perfect, but it is how they make their living. The Tigers' defense looks pretty good, and Gus Malzahn seems to be coaching for his job. Auburn 31-24.

East Carolinaat South Carolina

The Pirates beat dismal North Carolina State. Will Muschamp will start looking like an experiment gone wrong if he loses his home opener. How long before Steve Spurrier makes a comment? South Carolina 10-9.

North Texas at Florida

The Gators get a third cupcake to start the season, and they get fatter. Florida 42-17.

Georgia at Missouri

As expected, the Bulldogs are undefeated and the Tigers aren't, and even being at home won't be enough. Georgia 35-24.

New Mexico Stateat Kentucky

The Aggies beat archrival New Mexico, so it is already a good season. The Wildcats are desperate after an 0-2 start. Kentucky 21-20.

Mississippi State at LSU

The Bulldogs got a big but not surprising victory over South Carolina, but Baton Rouge is not where you want to be right now. The Tigers are searching for answers at quarterback for the third consecutive season, but Leonard Fournette is back after taking last week off. LSU 24-21.

Ohio at Tennessee

Vols are not playing like a division champ, but Ohio lost to Texas State. Tennessee 42-14.

Vanderbiltat Georgia Tech

If it was an IQ challenge or test of wits, it might be more difficult to pick. Georgia Tech 28-17.

