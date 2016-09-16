RECIPES: Dippity Dip

Seven Layer Taco Dip

1 (1 oz.) package taco seasoning mix

1 (16 oz.) can refried beans

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

1 (16 oz.) container sour cream

1 (16 oz.) jar salsa

1 large tomato, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 bunch chopped green onions

1 small head iceberg lettuce, shredded

1 (6 oz.) can sliced black olives, drained

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

In a medium bowl, blend the taco seasoning mix and refried beans. Spread the mixture onto a large serving platter.

Mix the sour cream and cream cheese in a medium bowl. Spread over the refried beans.

Top the layers with salsa. Place a layer of tomato, green bell pepper, green onions and lettuce over the salsa, and top with Cheddar cheese. Garnish with black olives.

-- Laura Reeves

BLT Dip

1 lb. bacon

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1 tomato - peeled, seeded and diced

Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain on paper towels.

In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise and sour cream. Crumble bacon into the sour cream and mayonnaise mixture. Mix in tomatoes just before serving.

-- Kathy Worton

Rueben Dip

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing

16 oz. sauerkraut, rinsed and squeezed dry

8 oz, shredded corned beef

16 oz. shredded Swiss cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and dressing.

Spread sauerkraut into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Layer corned beef, Swiss cheese, and the mayonnaise-dressing mixture on top of the sauerkraut.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

-- Michelle Cruz

Pepperoni Dip

2 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese, softened

8 ounces sour cream

2 (8 oz.) packages sliced pepperoni, quartered

2 (4 oz.) cans chopped green chilies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Stir the cream cheese, sour cream, pepperoni, and green chiles together in a baking dish.

Bake in the preheated oven until thoroughly heated, about 30 minutes.

--Mya Gavin

Broccomoli Dip

3 cups chopped broccoli

1/4 cup low-fat sour cream

1/4 onion, minced

2 tbs lemon juice

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp salt

1 clove garlic, peeled

Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add broccoli, cover, and steam until very tender, 5 to 10 minutes.

Blend broccoli, sour cream, onion, lemon juice, chili powder, salt, and garlic in a food processor or blender until very smooth. Refrigerate until completely chilled, 2 to 3 hours.

-- Becka Childress

Corn Dip

3 (11 oz.) cans Mexican-style corn

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles, drained

5 green onions, chopped

1 (8 oz.) container sour cream

1 jalapeno pepper, chopped

3/4 cup mayonnaise

10 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese

In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine Mexican-style corn, green chilis, green onions, sour cream, jalapeno pepper, mayonnaise, and cheddar cheese. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

-- Becky Ellington

Artichoke Dip

1 (14 oz.) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the artichoke hearts, mayonnaise, cheese and green chilies. Mix well and pour into a 2 quart casserole dish.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Garnish with chopped green onions and chopped tomato if desired.

-- Juanita Coley

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

4 cloves garlic

1 (10 oz.) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1 (14 oz.) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 (10 oz.) container Alfredo-style pasta sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place garlic in a small baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven 20 to 30 minutes, until soft. Remove from heat. When cool enough to touch, squeeze softened garlic from skins.

In an 8x8 inch baking dish, spread the roasted garlic, spinach, artichoke hearts, Alfredo-style pasta sauce, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and cream cheese.

Bake in the preheated oven 30 minutes, or until cheeses are melted and bubbly. Serve warm.

-- Terrad Healey

Mexican Layered Dip

1 (16 oz.) can refried beans

1 (1.25 oz.) package taco seasoning mix

1 large tomato, seeded and chopped

1 cup guacamole

1 cup sour cream, room temperature

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup chopped black olives

Spread refried beans in the bottom of a (1-quart) shallow edged serving dish (you can use a transparent dish if you'd like). Sprinkle the seasoning packet over the beans. Layer the diced tomatoes over the beans, the sour cream over the tomatoes, and the guacamole over the sour cream. Sprinkle the entire layered dip with cheddar cheese, followed by green onion and finishing it off with a layer of black olives. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

-- Rusty Blevins

