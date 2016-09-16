The nation in brief

Bill with Flint-water funds clears Senate

WASHINGTON -- The Senate approved a $10 billion water projects bill Thursday that includes emergency funding for Flint, Mich. -- nearly a year after officials declared a public health emergency because of lead-contaminated water.

Senators approved the bill 95-3. The measure now goes to the House, where approval of a similar bill -- minus the Flint provision -- is expected as soon as next week.

The bipartisan bill includes $100 million in grants and loans to replace lead-contaminated pipes in Flint and other cities with lead emergencies, as well as $50 million to test water for lead in schools and $70 million for water infrastructure loans.

Overall, the Senate measure would authorize 29 projects in 18 states for dredging, flood control and other projects overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Michigan's Democratic senators, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, welcomed the Flint measure, but said it comes months too late, with city residents still using bottled water.

House panel: Snowden no whistleblower

WASHINGTON -- A House intelligence committee report issued Thursday condemned Edward Snowden, saying the National Security Agency leaker is not a whistleblower and that the vast majority of the documents he stole were defense secrets that had nothing to do with privacy.

The Republican-led committee released a three-page unclassified summary of its two-year bipartisan examination of how Snowden was able to remove more than 1.5 million classified documents from secure NSA networks, what the documents contained and the damage their removal caused to U.S. national security.

Snowden was an NSA contract employee when he took the documents and leaked them to journalists who revealed massive domestic surveillance programs begun in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. Snowden fled to Hong Kong, then Russia, to avoid prosecution and now wants a presidential pardon as a whistleblower.

Snowden's revelations about the agency's bulk collection of millions of Americans' phone records set off a fierce debate that pit civil libertarians concerned about privacy against more hawkish lawmakers fearful about losing tools to combat terrorism.

Snowden said he helped his country by revealing secret domestic surveillance programs. However, all members of the committee sent a letter to President Barack Obama urging him not to pardon Snowden.

Man sues over arrest as freeway shooter

PHOENIX -- A landscaper who had been charged in a string of freeway shootings that kept Phoenix motorists on edge for weeks filed a lawsuit claiming that authorities falsely accused him when they knew their evidence was weak.

Lawyers for Leslie Merritt Jr. filed the lawsuit Tuesday accusing state crime laboratory workers of assuring detectives that they were positive that Merritt's handgun was used in four of the shootings. It also alleges that prosecutors misled grand jurors about the reliability of the ballistics evidence.

Eleven shootings occurred on Phoenix-area freeways in late August and early September 2015.

Lawyers for the 22-year-old Merritt said authorities pursued charges even though they knew his handgun was at a pawn shop during the last four shootings. Merritt, who insisted he was innocent, spent seven months in jail.

No one else has been arrested in the case.

Virginia signs deal for execution drugs

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia officials have signed a contract with a vendor to obtain execution drugs but are shielding the name of the vendor and the price of the drugs.

Virginia joined several other states by passing a new state law the last legislative session that allows officials to keep secret the suppliers of drugs used to carry out executions.

A memorandum of agreement obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch through a Freedom of Information Act request redacts not only the identity of the supplier but also the date the contract was signed and the amount the state will pay for each batch of drugs.

There are seven men currently on death in Virginia, but no execution dates have been set.

