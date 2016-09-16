Okinawa-helipad protests intensify

TOKYO — Opponents of planned U.S. helipads on Japan’s southern island of Okinawa have stepped up protests in Tokyo after the central government used military aircraft to transport equipment for the project.

The U.S. Marine Corps helipads are to be used by MV-22 Osprey aircraft, which are widely opposed on Okinawa because of concerns that the tilt-rotor hybrid aircraft might be prone to crashes. In exchange for the helipads, the U.S. military has pledged to return part of a jungle training base to civilian use.

The project has been stalled for years because of protests and environmental concerns after two helipads were built in Takae, a small village with 150 residents next to a designated.

The controversy resurfaced recently when Japan tried to resume construction of the helipads after the relocation of a Marine air station also was stalled. After 20 years of delays, preparation for reclamation work at Air Station Futenma’s new site, Henoko, began earlier this year but was halted by a legal battle between the central government and Okinawa.

Opposition lawmakers and activists on Thursday accused Japan’s government of discriminating against Okinawa by deploying riot police and military from mainland Japan.

The group summoned five defense officials and demanded an explanation of the use of Japanese military aircraft to circumvent the protests.

“It’s so unruly,” opposition lawmaker Mizuho Fukushima said of how the government has handled the situation.