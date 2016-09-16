In the news

Kevin Joyce, sheriff of Cumberland County, Maine, apologized for releasing booking photos of two Muslim women with their hijabs removed after their arrests during a Black Lives Matter protest, saying the department was “ill-prepared” for these kinds of arrests.

Gideon Hodge, 35, a self-described playwright, novelist and actor from New Orleans, dashed past firefighters into his burning house to rescue his laptop computer that had two completed novels stored inside, saying afterward, “It’s got pretty much my life’s work.”

Jessy Nisos posted on social media that she had found a gold wedding ring inscribed with the date Feb. 17, 1979, while diving off Benidorm in Spain and eventually was put in contact with Agustin Aliaga, who lost the ring just a few months after he married his wife, Juani.

Grace Murphy, director of Canine Assistants in Milton, Ga., said Dorie, the 3-month-old golden retriever being trained as a service dog that was stolen two weeks ago, is back home after an unknown woman gave the dog to two women outside a grocery store with a note asking it be returned.

Natalie Grybauskas, spokesman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, said complaints that homeless people monopolized the city’s 400 sidewalk Wi-Fi kiosks, sometimes using them to watch pornography, resulted in a decision to disable the kiosks’ Web-browsing feature.

Michael Barsamian, a developer in Saugus, Mass., said a 20-foot-tall orange dinosaur seen daily since 1958 by motorists who passed a now-closed miniature golf course will be displayed next to a new hotel.

Lee Foster, sheriff of Newberry County, S.C., said two 14-year-old boys fighting on a school bus were arrested after they interrupted their own fisticuffs to attack the bus driver and a school resource officer who tried to break up the fight.

Lori Farmer, owner of the Elation Salon in Kingston, N.H., is offering free shampoos to residents who are seeing their water wells dry up because of a sixmonth drought.

Jacqueline Heim of Hephzibah, Ga., is getting help from state wildlife officers to find her 14 pet ball pythons, which she said were deliberately let out of their cages and have her neighbors on edge, including one who worried that “one just might crawl up” on children waiting for their school bus.