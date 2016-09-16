Names and faces

• President Barack Obama will honor actors Mel Brooks and Morgan Freeman with the 2015 National Medal of Arts, the White House announced. Artists and other leading creative figures have been invited to receive the medal at a White House ceremony Thursday. First lady Michelle Obama also plans to attend. On Wednesday, the White House said Brooks was being honored for "a lifetime of making the world laugh." The actor, director, writer and musician is one of the few artists who won an Oscar, an Emmy, a Tony and a Grammy. Freeman will be honored for his work as an actor, director and narrator. "His iconic stage and screen performances have brought to life characters from the whole spectrum of the human experience, moving audiences around the world, and influencing countless young artists," the White House said in a statement. Other winners this year include composer Philip Glass, actress and singer Audra McDonald, author Sandra Cisneros and painter Jack Whitten. Musician Santiago Jimenez Jr. and playwright Moises Kaufman are also on the list.

• When talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel first emceed the Emmys ceremony four years ago, he pranked folks not watching the live telecast by inviting Tracy Morgan onstage to pretend to be unconscious. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live then urged viewers to post "OMG Tracy Morgan just passed out on stage at the Emmys" on social media. A few years later, the 30 Rock co-star was seriously injured in a car crash. "I have to be careful because I obviously have powers that no one ever anticipated," joked Kimmel after ceremoniously rolling out the red carpet Wednesday morning in anticipation of Sunday's ceremony. The red carpet -- more like a red sidewalk -- will cover the entire plaza surrounding the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Kimmel teased the television academy for boasting that this year's red carpet will be the longest in the ceremony's history at 1,325 feet. "Isn't that the least impressive thing you've ever heard?" said Kimmel. "The red carpet didn't even roll all the way out. How do we know it's the longest? We saw no evidence of that today!"

A Section on 09/16/2016