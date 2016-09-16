Man accused of decapitating his mother with sword committed indefinitely

MADISON, Wis. — A judge has ruled that a 41-year-old Wisconsin man accused of decapitating his mother with a sword will stay indefinitely in a mental health institution.

Matthew Skalitzy was committed in June after a judge found him not guilty by reason of mental disorder or defect in the September 2015 killing of 68-year-old Jane Skalitzky.

On Friday, Dane County Judge Joann Reynolds ordered him confined indefinitely. Reynolds noted he remains a significant risk to himself or others without his medication and ruled he can be forced to take it.

Skalitzy's attorney has said he has a long history of mental health issues, is currently taking his medication and realizes the gravity of what happened.

Assistant District Attorney Corey Stephan said Skalitzy's family has shown remarkable compassion and forgiveness.