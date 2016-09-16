Letters to the Editor

Hicks has traits

for great school leadership

Education is the greatest equalizer. Every child deserves access to an equitable education experience. For that to become a reality, school districts must have the resources readily available. Leadership must have the ability to delineate resources and appropriately allocate them. Maria Hicks has a proven track record of achieving good results.

Professionally and throughout her experience as a social justice advocate and community organizer, Maria has continued to be a champion of change for challenges that have affected children and families from all walks of life. Maria's goal has been service by servanthood. She has been phenomenally successful in obtaining good results by being committed, focused, fair, honest and knowledgeable.

These traits are relevant in leadership particularly in a school board election. Families, students, faculty and administration can face seemingly insurmountable opportunities relevant to creating and sustaining a path of equity for all children. As a school board member, Maria will lend her time, talent, strength and voice to addressing issues to ensure that the needs of the family, teachers, administrators and the students are met. She will exceed expectations as a great resource.

I have had the honor of working with her for the past four years in various civic and community based programs. I can affirm her abilities and her unselfish desire for the parents, children, faculty and administrators of the Fayetteville School District to maintain an atmosphere where achievement, accountability, perseverance and success will be the focus. Therefore all students will win.

I encourage voters to put their full support behind Maria Hicks for Fayetteville School Board's at-large position.

D'Andre Jones

Fayetteville

President

NWA Democratic Black Caucus

Minimum wage hike

nothing to be jolly about

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.

He was there when you dropped out of high school and started using drugs.

He watched as you quit job after job or were fired for a bad attitude.

I hired you to wash dishes at my restaurant. A simple job, really. Just rinse the dishes and put them in the dishwasher.

You are often late. Sometimes you don't show up at all and I have to pull one of my wait staff to do your job.

You are sometimes drunk or high. Several times you have forgotten to put soap in the dishwasher and the dishes had to be rewashed.

Beyond that, you are constantly complaining about the job. But through it all, I've kept you on.

Now, you and your liberal friends want me to double your pay from $7.50 an hour to $15 an hour to provide you with a "livable wage."

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. But he's not me.

Jim Stowe

Fayetteville

Commentary on 09/17/2016