Letters to the Editor

A few qualification differences with Clinton

Positions held:

• Me: Compliance officer for a major national bank and data processor. Paralegal for a major retailer.

• Hillary: Senator from New York. Secretary of state. Candidate for president of the United States.

Preparation to perform duties:

• Me: Attend a national compliance school. Read every word of proposed legislation and regulations, including definitions, footnotes, citations. Focus on definitions and penalties for violations.

• Hillary: elected by voters or belong to the political party in power.

Risk if duties not performed:

• Me: Customers not well served. Institution subject to fines per day per each violation. Personal risk of imprisonment.

• Hillary: National security at risk. Per her husband, she thought "C" meant "telephone the sender." Loss of life (Benghazi, for example), about which she asked "What difference does it make?"

Conclusion: I read legislation and regulations very slowly. I understood from the "definitions" section of the legislation the specific meaning of every term or code, since I could not read and implement new legislation accurately without that knowledge. If questioned by a regulator, I could not have said "I didn't understand."

I hope Hillary, who had responsibilities many times greater than mine, would have used at least the same amount of caution as I did. No one was harmed on my very tiny watch.

You decide about Hillary's actions and outcomes.

Karen Wenzel

Bella Vista

Commentary on 09/19/2016