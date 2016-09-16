The world in brief

Ukraine's truce shaky as EU envoys visit

MOSCOW -- Separatist rebels and government troops both reported violations of a cease-fire declared in eastern Ukraine at midnight on Wednesday as French and German foreign ministers were visiting the country in a bid to shore up a crumbling peace agreement.

Rebels on Tuesday declared a unilateral cease-fire, and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the next day that Ukraine also had agreed to observe the truce.

Russian state television on Thursday quoted rebel officials as saying their forces came under mortar fire earlier that day. Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksander Motuzyanik said rebels violated the cease-fire six times.

The February 2015 Minsk agreement, which was brokered by France and Germany, helped end large-scale battles, but smaller clashes have continued.

A day after meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Steinmeier and French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault traveled to Ukraine's east Thursday.

Speaking outside the city of Slavyansk, Steinmeier voiced hope that the truce would hold and help open the way for progress on political aspects of the Minsk agreement.

"It must be our aim to turn the cease-fire ... into a lasting truce," he said.

Jails full, Turks plan 174 new prisons

Authorities in Turkey plan to construct 174 prisons over the next five years to "meet the unanticipated increase in the number of convicts," according to a Justice Ministry statement.

The move comes after several mass arrests across the country, carried out in response to a coup attempt on July 15.

In the weeks since, authorities have rounded up and jailed tens of thousands of people suspected to be connected to a movement led by Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in exile in the United States who Ankara claims was behind the coup plot.

Some of the plans for the new lockups were already in place before the failed coup, in which a mutinous faction of the military attempted to seize institutions of the state, bomb parliament and turn their weapons on protesting civilians before being quashed by loyalist forces. In March, reports suggested that Turkish jails were already at capacity.

According to statistics from officials last month, about 35,000 people have been detained as part of the crackdown, and about 17,000 of them have been formally arrested.

8 expelled migrants suing Macedonia

ATHENS, Greece -- Eight asylum seekers are taking legal action against Macedonia for returning them to Greece after a chaotic mass border crossing earlier this year.

The migrant advocacy group ProAsyl said it helped the group file a complaint Monday with the Council of Europe's Court of Human Rights.

Karl Kopp of the Frankfurt, Germany-based group said Thursday that the asylum seekers were from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. He did not disclose their names.

"They know they will probably not see justice, but if there is a [favorable] verdict then it might help refugees in the future," Kopp said.

The March 14 incident occurred along a rugged stretch of the Greek-Macedonian border when hundreds of migrants and refugees who had forced their way across were detained and then expelled.

Indonesian ferry blast kills 2, hurts 20

BALI, Indonesia -- Two foreign tourists were killed and about 20 other people were injured in an explosion Thursday on a speedboat that was ferrying them from the Indonesian tourist island of Bali to neighboring Lombok, police said.

Karangasem district Police Chief Sugeng Sudarso said the "Gili Cat 2" fast boat had about 40 people including crew on board. He said all the passengers have been evacuated and the injured are being treated on the island.

He said the dead are an Austrian woman and a woman of European nationality who police initially said was German.

Police have not yet determined the cause of the explosion, but a member of the forensics team investigating the scene said initial indications are it was an accident. The officer didn't want to be named because he is not an official police spokesman.

Sudarso said the explosion occurred after smoke was seen billowing from an engine.

Ferry accidents are common in Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago made up of thousands of islands where regulation of boat services is often lax.

