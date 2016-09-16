Black boy, 13, with BB gun fatally shot by police in Ohio

Officials in Columbus, Ohio, appealed for calm, patience and investigative help Thursday, hours after a white police officer fatally shot a 13-year-old black boy who had apparently brandished a firearm that was later determined to be a BB gun.

Speaking at a news conference, the mayor, the police chief and other officials offered few details about what led to the death Wednesday night of the teenager, Tyre King. They cautioned that the investigation, which will be presented to a grand jury, will not be quick. So far, they said, they do not know of any video recording of the shooting.

"Any loss of life is tragic, but the loss of a young person is particularly difficult," Mayor Andrew Ginther said. "Investigations take time, and I ask for everyone's patience during this difficult time."

According to police, officers responded to a report of a $10 armed robbery in the Olde Towne East neighborhood in central Columbus and saw three males who matched the suspects' descriptions. Two fled, and officers chased them into an alley, where Tyre pulled what appeared to be a gun from his waistband, police said, and an officer shot him multiple times.

Tyre died at a children's hospital. Authorities identified the officer who fired as a nine-year veteran of the force named Bryan Mason.

Police records show Mason in 2012 shot and killed a man who was holding another man at gunpoint. Officers said the armed man had refused orders to drop his weapon.

A message seeking comment was left with the head of the police union representing Mason.

At a news conference Thursday, Police Chief Kim Jacobs displayed a photo of what she called a "replica" of the BB gun Tyre had.

"Our officers carry a gun that looks practically identical to this weapon," she said. "As you can see, it looks like a firearm that could kill you."

Mason has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, per department protocol, Jacobs said.

An attorney for Tyre's family called for a fair and independent investigation into the boy's death. Attorney Sean Walton declined to discuss any previous interaction Tyre had with police, but he emphasized Tyre didn't have any violent criminal history. He said the family believed Tyre being involved in an armed robbery would be "out of character."

Tyre played youth football and was in the young scholars program at school, Walton said. He also had a slight build and, if anything, was on the small side for his age, the attorney said.

In a 911 call Wednesday, the robbery victim calmly indicated he didn't want to make a big deal over $10. Sirens were heard moments later as police searched for the suspects. Then an unidentified witness told a dispatcher: "He's shooting him! Oh, my God!"

Authorities said it was unclear whether the shooting was caught on surveillance or cellphone video. Columbus police don't use body cameras.

The male who had been with Tyre was interviewed and released pending further investigation, police said. They provided no further information about him.

Police said additional suspects were being sought as the shooting and reported robbery remained under investigation.

Dozens of people attended a Thursday evening vigil near the scene of the shooting. Some carried signs calling for justice for Tyre. Among those participating were several members of Tyre's football team. Their coach described the first-year player as someone with a "smile that could light up the room."

Tyre's death is one in a long string of deaths of black people at the hands of police in recent years that have drawn national attention. One of the most scrutinized cases also took place in Ohio: the 2014 death of Tamir Rice, 12, who was playing with a pellet gun in a park in Cleveland.

Columbus officials made it clear that they were acutely aware of that history, saying it was too early to make parallels to other cases, and insisting that they were striving for openness and community outreach that critics have said were lacking in other cities. They also repeatedly stressed Tyre's conduct, the credible threats officers face and gun culture.

"Why is it that a 13-year-old would have nearly an exact replica of a police firearm on him in our neighborhoods?" Ginther asked. "An eighth-grader involved in very, very dangerous conduct in one of our neighborhoods."

The mayor cited "easy access to guns, whether they are firearms or replicas," as a serious problem, adding, "A 13-year-old is dead in the city of Columbus because of our obsession with guns."

Information for this article was contributed by Richard Perez-Pena of The New York Times and by Andrew Welsh-Huggins and Ann Sanner of The Associated Press.

