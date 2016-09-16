9 underclassmen to look for vs Texas State

— Arkansas is a 32-point favorite in its matchup with Texas State, a team picked to finish 10th in the Sun Belt this season.

If the game plays out similar to how oddsmakers project and the Razorbacks build a big lead, Saturday could represent the first time several underclassmen, newcomers and backups get a shot at substantial playing time.

With that in mind, here are nine players to watch for if the Hogs avoid a letdown and establish a sizable lead. Freshmen like McTelvin Agim and Austin Capps aren’t included because they’re on the two-deep and a part of the regular defensive line rotation.

1. Jalen Merrick — RT, R-Fr., 6-4, 327

Bret Bielema made it clear there is playing time up for grabs on the offensive line, presumably at right tackle, where redshirt freshman Colton Jackson struggled at TCU. Merrick is Jackson’s backup and was in the running for the starting job in fall camp before a concussion took him out of the mix.

A big-time recruit with an impressive frame, it wouldn’t be surprising if Merrick plays even before the benches empty. With Texas A&M and Myles Garrett looming next week, the Hogs need to figure out their pass protection issues.

2. Devwah Whaley — RB, Fr., 5-11, 216

Whaley’s only gotten four carries through two weeks, a bit of a surprise given how impressive he looked during fall camp. Bielema has mentioned his inexperience and the closeness of the first two games as reasons the highly touted prospect from Texas hasn’t had a bigger role, but this matchup feels like a prime opportunity to get Whaley 12 to 16 carries in an effort to start ramping up his involvement in the offense.

Rawleigh Williams has been superb through two weeks as the workhorse feature back, but there’s no doubt Arkansas will need others to help carry the load through the SEC schedule. The Hogs need Whaley to emerge so they can utilize his skillset as a physical, instinctual runner who has some burst.

3. De’Jon Harris — LB, Fr., 6-0, 255

‘Scoota’ hasn’t really worked much in nickel and Cash packages and as a result has yet to play a snap at linebacker through two weeks. That should change Saturday. A fast, physical player, Harris is seemingly the heir apparent to senior Brooks Ellis at mike linebacker and should form a quality tandem with Dre Greenlaw the next few years.

Linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves compared him to Greenlaw in that neither played much the first few games of their freshman year, but said Harris has the potential to make a Greenlaw-like leap and earn playing time for himself. Saturday will likely be his first chance to prove his value in a game.

4. Brian Wallace — LT, So., 6-6, 335

Wallace lined up all over the place in the spring and summer as the coaching staff tried to find a spot where he could stick and flourish. It didn’t happen. Blessed with great size, Wallace’s struggles in fall camp tended to be a result of conditioning issues. But he reportedly had his best week of practice leading up to the TCU game and should get a chance to carry it over to Saturday’s game. He’s listed as Dan Skipper’s backup at left tackle, but it wouldn’t be shocking if the staff gave him a test run at right tackle, too, as they continue to look for a solution to the biggest question mark on the offense.

5. Ty Storey — QB, R-Fr., 6-2, 212

Austin Allen shouldn’t come close to having to lead a third straight game-tying or game-winning drive in the fourth quarter this week. He’s a prime candidate to be chilling on the bench sporting a baseball from the middle of the third quarter on while Storey takes his first game reps at Arkansas.

Storey won the backup quarterback job in August, beating out since-transferred Rafe Peavey, true freshman Cole Kelley and fellow redshirt freshman Ricky Town. Storey doesn’t have the upside of Kelley, but the 6-foot-7 Louisiana gunslinger will redshirt. Given Bielema’s tendency to run the clock out in blowouts, Storey may not have a ton of chances to throw the ball Saturday, but any game experience should be treated as a valuable audition for the starting job in two years.

6. T.J. Hammonds — RB, Fr., 5-10, 197

Twitter drama aside, Hammonds is a unique talent that the coaching staff is high on. He can be a change-of-pace back, using his quickness and shifty running style along with his pass-catching ability to give defenses a different look. The question is whether he can crack the rotation this year with Williams, Kody Walker and Whaley firmly in front of him.

Hammonds missed a few weeks with a meniscus tear, but is back and the staff has indicated he isn’t a likely redshirt candidate. He could debut this week, be it in the backfield or the return game. A big play or two could help him claw out a more permanent role moving forward.

7. Deon Stewart — WR, R-Fr., 5-11, 164

Arkansas has a number of promising young receivers, most of whom are practicing with the scout team. Stewart is the exception. He’s working next to Drew Morgan, Dominique Reed, Keon Hatcher and the rest of the veterans on a daily basis and has impressed receivers coach Michael Smith, who said he’d be playing a big role if the position wasn’t so loaded.

In early August, Bielema said Stewart could be the Razorbacks’ fastest receiver from 10 to 30 yards, a strong statement when factoring in a burner like Reed. Whether Arkansas throws much after building a big lead remains to be seen, but Stewart is the young receiver to watch for if it does.

8. Nate Dalton — SS, R-Fr., 6-3, 190

Dalton is working behind Santos Ramirez and De’Andre Coley, but should earn playing time in the event of a blowout. A rangy athlete, he has tools that the coaching staff will try to hone. Reps against a Texas State offense that spreads the ball around and is among the fastest-operating units in the nation would be beneficial.

9. Zach Rogers — C, So., 6-1, 306

Rogers was one of the three backup linemen who Bielema mentioned could play a bigger role moving forward, along with Merrick and Wallace. A heady player, Rogers can play center or guard. During fall camp, the offensive line stabilized in the first big scrimmage with Rogers at right guard and Jake Raulerson, the current starter at right guard, playing right tackle.

It isn’t out of the realm of possibility that Rogers gets another look at guard Saturday. He’ll almost certainly play quite a bit of center if the Razorbacks avoid a letdown and are able to rest starters heading into Texas A&M.