The world in brief

Israeli doctor says Peres ‘responsive’

JERUSALEM — Former Israeli President Shimon Peres’ condition was showing slight improvement after he suffered a major stroke, medical professionals said, while the nation rallied in prayer and support for the 93-yearold elder statesman and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Dr. Yitzhak Kreiss, director of the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, said Peres’ condition remained serious Wednesday afternoon, 24 hours after the stroke. But, he said, Peres’ neurological signs were improving.

He said Peres, who had been placed in and out of a medically induced coma, was regaining consciousness from time to time and reacting to stimulation. Peres remained on mild sedatives and a respirator, Kreiss said.

“He is slightly more aware,” he told reporters. “We are trying to reduce some of the sedation in order to evaluate him, and that’s a good sign.”

Rafi Walden, Peres’ son-inlaw and personal physician, told the crowd that Peres had “responded well” when the dosage of medication was reduced.

ISIS’ grip on Iraq halved, U.S. says

BAGHDAD — Iraqi forces aided by the U.S.-led coalition have retaken half the territory the Islamic State extremist group once held in the country, a senior U.S. official said Wednesday during a visit to Baghdad.

Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken also announced $181 million to address a humanitarian crisis that has festered in Iraq despite progress on the battlefield. More than 3.3 million Iraqis remain displaced from their homes due to violence, according to the United Nations.

Despite a series of major defeats in recent months, the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, still controls Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city. Iraq hopes to launch an operation to retake Mosul this year, which U.N. and U.S. officials say could displace another 1 million people.

Train hits another in Pakistan; 6 die

MULTAN, Pakistan — Rescue and railway officials said at least six passengers were killed in a train accident early today near the Pakistani city of Multan.

Rescue official Kalim Ullah said that more than 100 passengers were hurt in the pre-dawn crash today when a Karachi-bound train crashed into a freight train at Sher Shah, a town near Multan.

Railway official Saima Bashir said authorities have ordered a probe to determine the exact cause of accident, but initial investigations suggest the driver of passenger train was at fault. She said the freight train had stopped so its driver could remove the body of a man who had been crushed to death while crossing the railway track.

“The driver of the passenger train did not see the red signal, which went up after the man was crushed to death by the freight train,” she said.

She said the passenger train hit the freight train from behind. The injured passengers were taken to hospitals.