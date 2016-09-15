!5-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl arrested in Arkasnas holdup

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl this week in an aggravated robbery in Maumelle on Saturday, according to an arrest report.

The 17-year-old victim told police that Jadon Shackleford pulled a black pistol on a him at the Maumelle Community Center, where they had agreed to meet to sell the victim drugs, according to a police report.

The victim also told police an accomplice with Shackleford pointed a gun at his head during the robbery, the report said.

Skye Lexa Jones of Maumelle was arrested Wednesday after she told police that she drove Shackleford and the accomplice to and from the robbery, according to the report.

During a search of Jones' residence at 121 Miramar Drive in Maumelle, police found four marijuana plants in a bedroom closet located under a portable light, according to the report. Police said the plants belonged to Jones, according to the report.

Police charged Jones with aggravated robbery, theft of property and the manufacturing of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance, according to the report.

Shackleford's parents surrendered him to police Tuesday, and he was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property, police said.

Jones and Shackleford were charged as adults, and both were listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday night.

Metro on 09/15/2016