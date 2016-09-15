The nation in brief

Ex-con charged in Florida mosque fire

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A 32-year-old Florida man faces a charge of arson with a hate crime enhancement in the fire that heavily damaged the mosque that Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen occasionally attended, authorities announced Wednesday.

Joseph Michael Schreiber was arrested Wednesday afternoon and was being interrogated by investigators probing a fire set late Sunday that extensively damaged the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce, said Maj. David Thompson of the St. Lucie County sheriff's office.

Schreiber was previously sentenced twice to state prison for theft, from March 2008 to July 2009 and from June 2010 to August 2014.

Thompson told a news conference that Schreiber was taken into custody on a street in Fort Pierce by authorities acting on tips from members of the community and aided by surveillance video taken from the mosque and elsewhere.

The fire was set late Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Court backs Louisiana clinics' funding

NEW ORLEANS -- Needy Louisiana women can continue to get Medicaid-funded, nonabortion services at Planned Parenthood facilities in the state under a ruling handed down Wednesday by a federal appeals court.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's injunction that keeps the state from cutting off funding. That move began under former Gov. Bobby Jindal after the release of stealth videos that abortion opponents claimed showed Planned Parenthood officials outside Louisiana selling fetal tissue for profit. Planned Parenthood denied the allegation, and investigations have found no wrongdoing.

Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, the group's Louisiana affiliate, and three of its patients challenged the funding cutoff, calling the move politically motivated and saying it would leave the women with no place to get needed care.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles in Baton Rouge had blocked the state from defunding clinics, issuing a preliminary injunction pending a trial on the merits of the case.

In upholding deGravelles' injunction, a three-judge appellate panel said Planned Parenthood would likely win at trial on the argument that women have the right to choose their provider under federal law.

No charges for 3 officers at biker brawl

WACO, Texas -- A grand jury declined to recommend charges against three Waco, Texas, police officers who shot bikers during a gunfight between rival motorcycle clubs in which nine people were killed and 20 others were hurt, the Police Department said Wednesday.

The gunbattle happened in May 2015 outside a Twin Peaks restaurant where motorcycle clubs had gathered for a meeting, including members of the Bandidos and Cossacks, which the state considers to be gangs.

The McLennan County district attorney's office asked the grand jury whether the shootings were justified after the officers had been cleared by an internal police investigation, according to Waco police spokesman Sgt. Patrick Swanton. Ballistics reports show that four of the people killed were struck by the same caliber of rifle round fired by Waco police, and that two of them were struck only by that kind of rifle.

More than 150 bikers were indicted after the shootout on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The investigation is ongoing, and no trial dates have been set.

Lawmakers roll back Tennessee DUI law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee lawmakers on Wednesday repealed an underage drunken-driving law that threatened to cost the state $60 million in road money by running afoul of federal zero-tolerance standards.

The state law that took effect in July had raised driving-under-the-influence penalties for 18- through 20-year-olds. But by also raising the maximum allowable blood alcohol content from 0.02 percent to 0.08 percent for those drivers, the state stood to lose 8 percent of its federal road funding money on Oct. 1.

Gov. Bill Haslam called lawmakers into a special session this week to reinstate the 0.02 percent rule.

