Selected restaurants

Weekly theme listings reflect a range of dining possibilities in central Arkansas, across a spectrum of settings and price ranges. Restaurant reviewers' visits are anonymous and all expenses are paid by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Mediterranean/Middle Eastern

LAYLA'S GYROS & PIZZERIA

9501 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 227-7272; 6100 Stones Drive, Little Rock, (501) 868-8226; 713 Oak St., Conway, (501) 205-8224

Expect excellent gyros, baklava and even pizza at this Halal Middle Eastern eatery, where in the past you might see the owner-chef cooking, serving and even butchering the meat.

Lunch, dinner daily (Little Rock locations); lunch, dinner Mon-Sat, lunch Sun (Conway). No alcohol. Bargain-moderate.

LEO'S GREEK CASTLE

2925 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, (501) 666-7414

This idiosyncratic Hillcrest haunt looks more like a gas station that Bonnie and Clyde robbed than a castle, offers Greek/Mediterranean staples like spanakopita, hummus, gyros and falafel and also serves a good Southern breakfast.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner Mon-Sat. Wine and beer. Bargain.

MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE

River Market Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 E. President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-1662

Proprietor-chef Wael Abdin draws his flavor-drenched daily selection of six to eight Middle Eastern entrees -- always gyros and at least one vegetarian offering -- from his repertoire of more than 100 recipes.

Lunch Mon-Sat. No alcohol. Bargain.

THE TERRACE MEDITERRANEAN KITCHEN

2200 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 217-9393

Though now in its fourth location and with its third name, this more-than-three-decade-old Mediterranean hot spot's menu still features a collection of flavorful appetizers, soups, veal and fish dishes with Mediterranean lineage.

Lunch Mon-Fri, dinner Mon-Sat. Full bar. Reservations. Moderate.

Indian

BANANA LEAF INDIAN CUISINE

Simmons Tower, 425 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 227-0860

Another food truck finding permanent quarters, bank-building digs that are utilitarian and tight, with a changing-daily menu, served cafeteria-style, of near-perfect, curry-influenced Indian items ranging from a sophisticated take on chicken nuggets to vindaloo.

Lunch Mon-Fri. No alcohol. Bargain-moderate.

UPDATE! FLAVOR OF INDIA

11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 224-4567

A recent change in management and chef at the latest Indian restaurant to occupy a North Rodney Parham Road shopping center storefront has brought a change of menu but not of quality -- it still offers good food with unique flavors and options, including chaat (Indian street food) and South Indian dishes not previously available in this area\, in a more contemporary, less overtly "Indian," atmosphere.

Lunch, dinner Tue-Sat. Wine and beer. Moderate.

NEW! THE INDIAN FEAST

River Market Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 476-4007

You can order off the menu, on a screen above the kiosk, but the easiest and most appetizing option is the aromatic and reasonably priced lunch combo selections of the day, and the kitchen doesn't skimp on the flavor.

Lunch Mon-Sat. No alcohol. Moderate.

STAR OF INDIA

301 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, (501) 227-9900

In addition to incorporating every customer he has ever had into his circle of friends and relations, proprietor Sami Lal continues to offer superlative curries, tandoori dishes and a range of vegetarian entrees, plus a super-value lunch buffet.

Lunch, dinner daily. Beer, wine. Reservations (large parties). Moderate.

TAJ MAHAL

1520 Market St., Little Rock, (501) 520-4900 (long-distance call from Little Rock area)

The kitchen uses a bit more spice than competitors while offering dishes -- including a few goat specialties -- not seen elsewhere in the area.

Lunch, dinner daily. Beer, wine. Reservations. Moderate.

Weekend on 09/15/2016