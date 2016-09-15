Obama set to lift Burmese sanctions

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama said Wednesday that the U.S. is lifting economic sanctions and restoring trade benefits to Burma as he met with Aung San Suu Kyi, a former political prisoner who is now the nation's de facto leader.

Obama hailed a "remarkable" transformation in the country also known as Myanmar, which spent five decades under military rule. Suu Kyi's party swept historic elections last November, and the visit by the 71-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate is a crowning occasion in the Obama administration's support for Burma's shift to democracy, which the administration views as a major foreign policy achievement.

The U.S. has eased broad economic sanctions since political reforms began five years ago, and Obama has visited the country twice. But the U.S. has retained more targeted restrictions on military-owned companies and officials and associates of the former ruling junta. U.S. companies and banks have remained leery of involvement in one of Asia's last untapped markets.

"The United States is now prepared to lift sanctions that we have imposed on Burma for quite some time," Obama said as he sat alongside Suu Kyi in the Oval Office. He said it was "the right thing to do" to ensure Burma benefits from its transition. Asked by a reporter when sanctions would be lifted, Obama said "soon."

Suu Kyi concurred that it was time to remove all the sanctions that had hurt the economy. She urged Americans to come to the country and "to make profits."

Congressional aides said Suu Kyi requested the removal of the national emergency with respect to Burma -- the executive order authorizing sanctions that has been renewed annually by U.S. presidents for two decades.

The Treasury Department said Obama's decision will be legally effective when he issues a new executive order to terminate the emergency. A U.S. official said 111 Burmese individuals and companies will be dropped from a Treasury blacklist, and restrictions will be lifted on new investment with the military and on the imports of rubies and jade. But penalties intended to block the drug trade and to bar military trade with North Korea would still apply.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce hailed the announcement as "historic." But human-rights groups say there are powerful reasons for retaining sanctions. Military abuses continue in ethnic minority regions. Rohingya Muslims remain displaced by sectarian violence and denied citizenship. The military and its associates still have huge stakes in the economy.

"Obama and Suu Kyi just took important tools out of their collective tool kit for dealing with the Burmese military, and threw them into the garbage," said John Sifton, deputy Washington director for Human Rights Watch.

Transparency advocate Global Witness says Burma's jade industry, based in a northern region plagued by civil conflict, is dominated by a military elite, U.S.-sanctioned drug lords and crony companies. It estimates the industry is worth nearly half the nation's economic output.

Suu Kyi addressed problems in western Rakhine state, where more than 100,000 Rohingyas remain stuck in camps, separated from Buddhists who are the majority in Burma. She said everyone entitled to citizenship in Burma should get it.

"We are sincere in trying to bring together the different communities," Suu Kyi said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest pushed back on the notion that the U.S. was undercutting its leverage over Burma on human rights and constitutional reforms by lifting sanctions. He said greater U.S. engagement would promote its ability to promote change.

Information for this article was contributed by Kathleen Hennessey and Josh Lederman of The Associated Press.

