Names and faces

• Musician Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews, known for his work to preserve the musical heritage of New Orleans, was one of five people honored Wednesday with $250,000 prizes from the Heinz Family Foundation. The Heinz awards recognize innovative work in the arts, environment, human condition, public policy and economics categories. Andrews, 30, started the Trombone Shorty Foundation to provide New Orleans schools with musical instruments, and he also opened a self-named music academy where he created a music performance curriculum. A multi-instrumentalist, Andrews is known for combining rock, jazz, funk and hip hop styles. Other Heinz winners include Michelle Alexander, a civil-rights attorney from Columbus, Ohio. The Heinz environmental award went to Hal Harvey of San Francisco, chief executive officer of Energy Innovation and founder of the ClimateWorks Foundation and the International Council for Clean Transportation. Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, also of San Francisco, won in the human condition category for her work to treat children suffering from stress caused by poverty, abuse or other factors. Matt Mullenweg, the co-founder of website and blogging platform WordPress, won in the technology, economy and employment category. The winners will be recognized Oct. 4 in Pittsburgh.

• An actor in the 1960s sitcom F Troop has paid a visit to the New Jersey city made famous by his character -- 49 years after the show went off the air. Larry Storch was welcomed Tuesday to Passaic, where he received proclamations honoring his portrayal of Cpl. Randolph Agarn. It was the first time the 93-year-old had been to the city that Agarn called home. "I think because of you, Passaic is mentioned all over the world," Mayor Alex Blanco said before proclaiming Storch as an honorary Passaic resident. Storch said he chose Passaic for his character's hometown in the show, which aired from 1965 to 1967, because "it sounded tough," The Record newspaper reported. Storch, who grew up in New York, said he modeled Agarn's character after a tough-talking kid from Brooklyn. But he thought Passaic sounded tougher, and he ad-libbed the name when someone on the set asked him where he was from. "I only saw the city from the inside of a car, but it seems like a nice place," Storch said. The sitcom featured the antics of a U.S. Calvary troop stationed at Fort Courage. Agarn was the sidekick of Sgt. Morgan O'Rourke, and both were endlessly scheming to make money.

A Section on 09/15/2016