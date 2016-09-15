Letters to the Editor

Hicks a strong choice

for school board

Fayetteville Public Schools could be better. Our graduation rate is not as high as we want; the achievement gap between lower and higher income students is not closing as we would like. The university town advantage is slipping. On Tuesday, September 20, Fayetteville School District has the opportunity to vote for the Board At-large position. Early voting has begun. Now is the time to elect someone who has long and thorough knowledge of its schools and the community, is an innovative thinker, and has particular insight into students most in need. Maria Baez de Hicks is that person. Will she be elected?

The daughter of educators--who both earned Ph.D's during her elementary school years--Maria has school policy in her blood. She took in the hopes and concerns of students/teachers at the family dinner table. Her most engaged experience in education has come through 15 years of involvement with Fayetteville schools. Maria became legal guardian to her niece and nephew during their middle school years. She learned firsthand how to guide vulnerable children to successful graduation--with one of them ranked salutatorian! She and husband Anthony have navigated one of their own children through the district's Gifted and Talented program and guided the other (not GT identified) into extracurricular enriched reading. They have never missed a parent-teacher conference and have supported their schools (Holcomb, Holt and Ramay) through fundraisers, festivals and party snacks. Maria has an accurate knowledge of our schools not gained from campaign cramming. Maria knows Fayetteville school issues because she's lived them.

Maria is a full-time mom who also works outside the home. She has had a successful career in the Walmart vendor community--always in innovative problem-solving with a team. Picture that kind of experience on our school board! In recent years Maria has been an active voice for the voiceless. Her work for immigrants, workers, equality and inclusivity may not be widely known, nor always popular, but has been the right thing for the future of our children--especially those most likely to drop out or be left behind.

Maria is an advocate not a complainer. She is grateful for our town and schools. She is that person you are glad is on your team, the one with bright eyes and calm voice listening and articulating great questions and ideas yet who few know. She entered this campaign late, at the urging of those who do know her unique gifts. She has run a solid, nothing-showy-about-it campaign--engaging with folks at every school-- while attending nightly beginning-of-the-year school and sports events at her kids' two schools. But she is not favored to win.

Maria Baez de Hicks brings a voice and the experience necessary to help our school board raise the achievement of all our students. She knows the needs of those most in need--and raising up the lowest has the proven and happy effect of raising up all.

Will we elect Maria? We will all be better if we do.

Becky Purcell

Fayetteville

Commentary on 09/16/2016