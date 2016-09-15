Leak shows gifts by lead-paint magnate, then vote on shield

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and the GOP-controlled state Legislature approved a measure aimed at retroactively shielding paint-makers from liability after a billionaire owner of a lead producer contributed $750,000 to a political group that supported Walker and other Republicans in recall elections, according to a report released Wednesday.

Citing leaked documents gathered during a shuttered investigation into the governor's campaign, The Guardian U.S., an arm of the British newspaper, reported that Harold Simmons, owner of NL Industries, a producer of the lead formerly used in paint, made three donations totaling $750,000 to the Wisconsin Club for Growth between April 2011 and January 2012.

Simmons' donations were made before and after Republicans approved two laws helpful to the industry -- one in January 2011 and the other in June 2013. The 2013 measure was inserted in a budget bill in the middle of the night, despite warnings about its constitutionality.

The documents confirm earlier reports that Walker solicited millions of dollars for Wisconsin Club for Growth, a group then run by R.J. Johnson, one of his top campaign advisers. The Guardian story says Walker was warned in an email about potential "red flags" with Simmons, who died in 2013, including a magazine story that described him as "Dallas' most evil genius."

Simmons' contributions mirror a $700,000 donation from mining firm Gogebic Taconite to Wisconsin Club for Growth around the same time, a donation that was earlier disclosed in court records. After that contribution, the GOP-controlled Legislature and Walker approved legislation aimed at streamlining regulations for an iron ore mine in northern Wisconsin.

The 1,500 pages of leaked records provide a window into the case that prosecutors were putting together in arguing that Walker's campaign and conservative groups such as Wisconsin Club for Group were illegally coordinating campaign activity. The Wisconsin Supreme Court shut down the probe, finding it "unconstitutionally overbroad and vague."

Responding to The Guardian story, Walker's campaign said Wednesday that there was no sign the Republican governor had done anything wrong but did not directly address the donations from Simmons or the legislation touching on lead paint lawsuits.

"As widely reported two years ago, the prosecutor's attorney stated that Gov. Walker was not a target. Several courts shut down the baseless investigation on multiple occasions, and there is absolutely no evidence of any wrongdoing," campaign spokesman Joe Fadness said.

Prosecutors argue that former state Supreme Court Justice David Prosser and current Justice Michael Gableman should not have been allowed to hear the case because their campaigns benefited from work by some of the groups being investigated.

The Guardian story quotes a Walker email to Karl Rove, a former top aide to President George W. Bush who oversaw a major political action committee, in which the Republican governor credits Johnson and Wisconsin Club for Growth in the election of Gableman and Prosser. Both justices voted to shut down the investigation.

"RJ was the chief adviser to my campaign," Walker wrote on May 4, 2011. "He put together the team to flip the Senate three times and the Assembly two times.

"He ran the effort that defeated the first incumbent Supreme Court justice in decades back in 2008, and Club for Growth-Wisconsin was the key to retaining Justice Prosser."

Since the recalls, Walker and Republicans in the state have sought to shield paint-makers from liability in lawsuits involving lead paint, though federal courts have blocked some of those actions.

For instance, in an overnight meeting in June 2013, Republicans on the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee inserted a provision into the budget long sought by the lead paint industry that was meant to block lawsuits pending against them by 171 children sickened by lead paint.

But in July 2014 a federal appeals court ruled that a lawsuit by one of those children could continue despite the 2013 state law. The boy who suffered lead poisoning can sue a half dozen major manufacturers of paint used on the Milwaukee house where he lived, based on a theory approved in a 2005 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled.

In an interview Wednesday, the boy's attorney, Peter Earle, said he was "trembling with rage" at the news of the contributions by the industry, saying that they were meant to block claims by "the most vulnerable among us." He said Republican leaders in Wisconsin had benefited from industry money and then acted to try to retroactively block lawsuits by children harmed by lead paint.

"What I see is a corrupt morass of government in Wisconsin that has been fueled by corporate money," Earle said. "How can people have faith in a system like that?"

Walker won his recall election in June 2012, becoming the first governor in U.S. history to do so, and GOP senators faced recalls in both 2011 and 2012.

Three GOP senators faced recalls and then voted on the Joint Finance Committee budget motion in June 2013 that sought to retroactively shield the lead paint industry from lawsuits. Those senators were Alberta Darling, the panel's co-chairman; Luther Olsen ; and Sheila Harsdorf -- none responded immediately to requests for comment.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican, had no immediate comment.

A Section on 09/15/2016