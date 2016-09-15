In the news

• Matthew Aucoin, 19, a sophomore at Texas A&M University, waved a sign reading "Can a college kid play 'No Surrender' with you?" at a Bruce Springsteen concert in Philadelphia, which prompted the singer to call Aucoin to the stage to play guitar and sing.

• Carla Hayden, 64, the longtime chief of Baltimore's library system, has been sworn in as the 14th Librarian of Congress, becoming the first woman and the first black to lead the national library.

• Pauline Cafferkey, a British nurse who contracted Ebola while working in Sierra Leone, has been cleared of misconduct charges over allegations she hid the fact she was running a high fever when she arrived at London's Heathrow Airport in 2014.

• Mara McInerney was at a mall checkout counter in Freehold, N.J., when security cameras captured black smoke pouring out of her purse that she said was caused when the battery of her e-cigarette exploded, melting or burning everything inside.

• Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of leaking classified information to the WikiLeaks website, is ending her 5-day-old hunger strike after the U.S. Army agreed to allow her to receive medical treatment for gender dysphoria.

• Deniz Martinez, 31, was arrested by police in Winter Haven, Fla., charged with making a false report after investigators said she used her cellphone to make a bomb threat targeting the probation office to keep her boyfriend from having to submit a urine sample there.

• Jeff Harwood, the coroner in Huron County, Ohio, said a heart found in a plastic bag on the ground next to a gas station appears to be a preserved human specimen with "anomalies" likely present at birth as police investigate why it was left beside the station.

• Art McClung resigned as police chief of Moss Point, Miss., after aldermen gave him seven days to quit or be fired for dodging a ticket during a traffic stop in a neighboring jurisdiction even though his speed was clocked at more than 100 mph and he told police he'd had "at least three vodkas."

• Travis Tarrants, 40, of West Baden Springs, Ind., passed over for a coaching and teaching position, now faces stalking, intimidation and criminal mischief charges after prosecutors said he mailed four dead skunks and a dead raccoon to the person who got the job.

A Section on 09/15/2016