Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. You will leap forward intellectually and spiritually in the weeks to come.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can't trust a crowd. Do not automatically assume that the others standing in a long line for the exciting thing have any more information than you do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Love will have some of the mysterious elements of a suspense drama. What's next? Well, you'll find out when you become the active hero in this story, ready to investigate, confront and make things happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Could you finish the whole thing by yourself? Yes. Every last bit. Should you? No. Not at all. That is, unless you want the others to feel left out, inadequate and unwanted.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll be dealing in issues of morality. Just remember that character is destiny. What you do to change your life will refine your character and what you do to refine your character will change your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You feel compelled to figure out how a certain interesting person works -- to learn what he or she wants and needs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The more you love, the more willing you are to suffer for love. There have been times, in fact, when suffering and love were synonymous. And now for something radically different -- temperate, easygoing stability.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In working with others you'll be most agreeable, not the least bit submissive. Anyone who seems to require your submission needs to be shut down politely, succinctly, immediately.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What is harder than climbing mountains, running miles and accomplishing great things? Getting out of a rut. It will be so worthwhile to invest in something to get you unstuck.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your communication with the world is happening on many levels. As you connect to people and things you'll become a conduit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spending time with new faces, business associates and anyone connected with your aims is important. Spending time with loved ones is more important. Prioritize to preserve key relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): By being the bridge, providing the connection, translating the information, you're able to give what you do not possess.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): This is no time to be cheap with yourself. Stay optimistic.

Weekend on 09/15/2016