Hogs announce 2 sellouts, near 3 more

Arkansas mascot Big Red runs onto the field prior to a game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

— Arkansas has sold out of tickets for its next two Fayetteville home games.

The Razorbacks announced sellouts for games against Texas State on Saturday and Alabama on Oct. 8. They are the first sellouts of the season.

All single-game tickets for the Alabama game sold-out in less than a day earlier this year, but more came available when Alabama returned 600 tickets last month and some remained through available season ticket packages.

Remaining home games against Ole Miss, Florida and LSU are nearing sellouts. The Razorbacks offered $41 tickets for the Ole Miss and Florida games on Monday. The price point was determined by the team's 41 points in a double-overtime win at TCU.

About 2,000 tickets remain for the Ole Miss game, about 1,000 tickets for the Florida game and less than 300 tickets for the LSU game, according to the UA athletics department.

Arkansas had sellouts for four of its six on-campus games last season.