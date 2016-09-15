Helpful Hints

DEAR READERS: School is now well underway, and you may have some teenage drivers in your family driving to school, after-school activities, part-time jobs and/or weekend parties. Take time to discuss driving safety with them.

Make sure your teen has had plenty of practice time behind the wheel, with you supervising. Don't rely on driver's education classes to teach everything.

There should be absolutely no cellphone activity, including shooting video, in the car. Teens can wait to send a text or make a call, even to Mom or Dad. There are apps, some developed by the makers of the phone and some by the service providers, that can disable the phone when the car is in motion. Look into these.

More safety quickies: Don't allow large groups of teens in the car. Demand they use seat belts and observe the speed limit (which can vary with driving conditions), and limit driving after dark.

With experience, your teen will become a good and safe driver.

DEAR HELOISE: We've had some thefts and robberies at my apartment complex, so a police officer came and gave a talk. I took notes, and here's what he recommended:

• Unload the trunk of the car sideways, instead of facing the trunk. You always want to see some of your surroundings.

• Scan the parking lot when walking to your apartment. Don't be talking on your phone or texting when walking to your unit.

• Carry the absolute minimum in your wallet. Don't carry all your store credit cards, Social Security card, etc. Replacing all of that would be a time-consuming and frustrating mess. (You usually can show your ID at the department store to charge your credit account, if you are out shopping.)

• The officer advised men to carry two wallets: one with $10 or $20, to be carried in the front pocket, and another with your ID, debit card and other cash, concealed on your body. If approached, give the perp the wallet with the $20.

• Be confident and smart. Don't be scared.

-- Jennifer H.

in San Antonio

DEAR HELOISE: I save the cookie crumbs that are left behind in the package to use as ice-cream topping.

-- Denny T.,

Lexington, Ky.

