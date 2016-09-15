Ex-NASCAR racer expresses shock after father, stepmother found dead

Former NASCAR racer Robby Gordon pauses while making a statement to members of the media gathered outside his home in Orange, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016.

ORANGE, Calif. — Former NASCAR driver Robby Gordon expressed disbelief Thursday as police investigated the deaths of his father and stepmother, whose bodies were found inside their Southern California home.

"I'm so sad and I can't believe it," the racing star told reporters near the gated house in the city of Orange where police discovered the bodies Wednesday after receiving a 911 call.

Lt. Fred Lopez said a rifle was found at the scene, and investigators do not believe a suspect is at large.

The Orange County coroner's office identified the deceased as Robert Gordon, 68, and Sharon Gordon, 57.

The younger Gordon currently races in an off-road series he created in 2013 called Speed Energy Formula Off-Road, following the path of his father. Known as "Baja Bob," Robert Gordon was also an accomplished off-road racer.

Robby Gordon said his father instilled in him a passion for motorsports and competition.

"He taught me at a young age that 1 horsepower wasn't going to be enough," Gordon said.

Police in the city about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles said the cause of the deaths had not been determined. The deceased were married and autopsies were pending as part of the ongoing investigation, Lopez said.