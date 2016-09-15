Clinton details health; Trump's to air on Dr. Oz

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Donald Trump discussed his personal health during a taping of The Dr. Oz Show on Wednesday morning and shared some of the results of his most recent physical examination, according to the show.

Top campaign aides had told reporters that he would not release any records on set and planned to talk only about general wellness, not his personal health history.

Later Wednesday, Hillary Clinton released an updated review of her physical fitness and details about a recent bout of pneumonia.

"She is recovering well with antibiotics and rest," said her doctor, Lisa Bardack, in a letter released by her campaign. "She continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as President of the United States."

After Trump's appearance at the taping, the show emailed reporters a photo of Oz studying at least two pieces of paper as he sat next to Trump. But it remains unclear what those pieces of paper are and whether Trump planned to release more detailed health records. The campaign has yet to respond to requests for those records.

The episode featuring Trump airs today, and reporters were not allowed to attend the taping. According to a news release from the show, Trump shared the results from a physical examination performed last week by Dr. Harold Bornstein of Manhattan. The show did not disclose what those results were.

Oz also took Trump through a review of his major systems, along with his family medical history and a history of cancer, according to the release, which did not include Trump's answers. The description of the taping provided by the show was at odds with what the Trump campaign said would happen.

On Monday -- the day after Clinton became ill at a Sept. 11, 2001, memorial ceremony -- Trump, 70, announced on Fox News that he underwent a physical last week and would release the "very, very specific" records this week. He spoke of his health with great confidence and said that he finds the campaign trail "very invigorating," not exhausting.

On Wednesday morning, his campaign told reporters that the records would be released "soon," but would not say when. They also would not say what sort of information Trump would release and how comprehensive it would be.

Pneumonia details

The details of Clinton's illness that were made public included a description of the pneumonia diagnosis she received last week. Her illness became public after she left Sunday's memorial service in New York early and was seen on video staggering while getting into a van.

The episode fueled concerns about Clinton's health and provided a fresh line of attack for rival Trump, who has frequently questioned whether Clinton has the stamina to serve as commander in chief.

At a Wednesday evening rally in Canton, Ohio, Trump noted that the room filled with 5,000 people was hot.

"You think Hillary would be able to stand up here for an hour and do this?" he asked.

Trump later added at the same rally, "We want her better; we want her back on the trail."

The letter from Bardack, the chairman of internal medicine at CareMount Medical in Mount Kisco, N.Y., said a chest scan revealed the candidate had "mild, non-contagious bacterial pneumonia." She was treated with a 10-day course of Levaquin, an antibiotic used to treat infections.

The letter says the illness stemmed from a bout of seasonal allergies that developed into an upper respiratory tract infection and cough. Clinton's pneumonia symptoms began around the start of this month, and she saw Bardack on Sept. 2 for a low-grade fever, congestion and fatigue.

The letter also notes that in January, during the run-up to the Iowa caucuses, Clinton received treatment for a sinus and ear infection that included placing a drainage tube in her left ear. A CT scan of her brain and sinuses showed no abnormalities and mild chronic sinus inflammation.

Clinton, 68, has blood pressure of 100 over 70 -- within healthy levels and not signaling the need for any medications. She has also had a normal mammogram and breast ultrasound, according to the letter.

Bardack, who also wrote the letter about Clinton's health released in July 2015, said her patient takes thyroid and allergy medicines and the blood thinner Coumadin, prescribed as a preventative after she suffered a blood clot resulting from a 2012 concussion that led her to spend a few days in New York-Presbyterian Hospital and take a monthlong absence from the State Department.

Clinton has spent the past three days out of the public eye, recuperating at her suburban New York home. She'll return to the campaign trail today.

"She's feeling great and I think she'll be back out there tomorrow," former President Bill Clinton said Wednesday, when he stepped in for his wife at a previous scheduled campaign event in Las Vegas. "It's a crazy time we live in, you know, when people think there's something unusual about getting the flu."

Hillary Clinton planned to return to campaigning today in Greensboro, N.C. But Bill Clinton will be staying in the spotlight, at least for a few more days.

He'll spend next week in New York mingling with world leaders and celebrities at the annual Clinton Global Initiative meetings.

Vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is in "overall excellent health," according to a letter the campaign also released Wednesday from his doctor, Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress. The letter said Kaine has never smoked and his alcohol use is "modest." He's 5-foot-9 and weighed more than 208 pounds during his last physical in February.

Clinton's campaign used the letters to argue that she's gone far beyond Trump in disclosing details about her personal life. Beyond health records, Clinton has released nearly four decades of tax returns; Trump has refused to make his filings public.

"It's fair to say the public now knows more about Hillary Clinton than nearly anyone in public life," said campaign manager Robby Mook in a statement. "Donald Trump is hands down the least transparent presidential nominee in memory."

Mook added: "It begs the question: what is he trying to hide?"

'It's the doctor's office'

Oz said on Fox News Radio on Tuesday that he didn't expect Trump to release any embarrassing information during the show.

"It's his decision," Oz said in the interview. "The metaphor for me is it's the doctor's office, the studio. So I'm not going to ask him questions he doesn't want to have answered."

Later that day, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway confirmed in an interview with MSNBC that the focus of the interview would be Trump's health report -- although she indicated that the information that Trump planned to release might not be extensive.

"I'm with Dr. Oz and millions of Americans on this. I don't know why we need such extensive medical reporting when we all have a right to privacy," Conway said on MSNBC, then opened an attack on President Barack Obama's signature Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

The campaign faced some criticism for selecting The Dr. Oz Show as the forum to discuss the candidate's health. The celebrity doctor's medical recommendations have been questioned in recent years, including during a hearing on Capitol Hill and in a study published the British Medical Journal.

If Trump wins, he will become the oldest president ever elected.

In December, Trump released a four-paragraph letter signed by Bornstein of Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan that contained few specifics but declared that Trump would "be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

Bornstein, a gastroenterological specialist, told NBC News last month that he composed the letter in about five minutes while a limo sent by the candidate to collect the letter waited outside.

The brief letter paled in comparison to the more than 1,000 pages of medical records released in May 2008 by Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who was then 71 and went on to become the Republican nominee. The records detailed eight years of care McCain received while fighting cancer.

Trump heckled

On the campaign trail Wednesday, Trump stopped in Flint, Mich, where he was cut off, chastised and then heckled after he criticized Clinton during what was supposed to be a speech on helping where the government had failed the city's residents.

"Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for what we've done in Flint, not give a political speech," said the Rev. Faith Green Timmons, the pastor of the Bethel United Methodist Church.

The Republican quickly stopped, then said, "OK, that's good. Then I'm going to go back to [talking about] Flint" and its water crisis that had sickened its residents.

But the interruption seemed to embolden those in the sparse crowd. One woman shouted that Trump had used discriminatory housing practices in his buildings, causing the businessman to respond, "Never, you're wrong. Never would."

Trump abruptly ended his speech, which lasted six minutes. More heckling followed him out.

The trip was the Republican presidential nominee's first visit to the city since lead was detected in its water supply in April 2014. More than 100,000 people had their water contaminated after the city left Detroit's water supply and started using improperly treated Flint River water.

Trump did address the crisis, saying at the church: "We will get it fixed, and it will be fixed and effectively and Flint will come back. Most importantly, we'll bring jobs back."

He also bemoaned that previously "cars were made in Flint, and you couldn't drink the water in Mexico. Now cars are made in Mexico, and you can't drink the water in Flint."

Trump visited the traditionally black church to pay tribute to the impoverished city's resiliency. But then, he attacked Clinton, saying "everything she touched didn't work out." Timmons then stepped up and interrupted him.

Others began to heckle the GOP presidential nominee. The pastor stepped in and silenced them, too, saying that Trump "is our guest."

But when Trump abruptly ended his speech, a few more in the crowd yelled at him as he walked offstage.

One woman, Reneta Richard, yelled at him, "What do you mean, 'African-Americans have nothing to lose?'" repeating back to Trump his recent call for black voters to turn their back on Democrats and vote for him.

The pastor had said in a statement distributed to reporters that the visit "in no way" represented an endorsement of Trump's candidacy.

"What we pray is that it conveys a fine example of a faithful, intelligent, historically African-American congregating at work, serving and volunteering among the people of Flint as we work through this crisis of national impact," read the statement. "We cannot let this story drift from national attention for any reason."

At the rally in Ohio, Trump insisted he was undeterred by the tough reception and would be "willing to campaign anywhere, even if voters openly oppose me somewhere."

"Some people in those communities aren't planning on voting for me, and that's OK -- I will be the president for all Americans," Trump said. "I'm running to bring hope to Flint."

Information for this article was contributed by Jenna Johnson of The Washington Post and by Lisa Lerer, Jonathan Lemire, Marilynn Marchione, Donna Cassata, Michelle Rindels, Julie Pace, Catherine Lucey and staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/15/2016