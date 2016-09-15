Clinton back on campaign trail after releasing health information

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2016 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C. A war of words over Donald Trump’s “deplorables” is intensifying as Republicans and Democrats fight to score political points over Hillary Clinton’s charge that millions of the New York billionaire’s supporters are racist, sexist and homophobic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Hillary Clinton returns to the campaign trail Thursday after a bout of pneumonia that sidelined her for three days and revived questions about both the Democratic nominee and Republican Donald Trump's transparency regarding their health.

"I'm really glad that I did finally follow my doctor's orders and take some days to rest instead of just trying to keep powering through, which I think is a common experience for people," Clinton told the Tom Joyner Morning Show in an interview broadcast Thursday morning.

Clinton and Trump both released letters from their doctors this week with additional details about their health, including their cholesterol levels, blood pressure and current medications. Both candidates' physicians declared them fit to serve as president.

In releasing a letter from Trump's doctor Thursday, Trump's tream appeared to take a swipe at Clinton's brief absence from the campaign trail.

"We are pleased to disclose all of the test results which show that Mr. Trump is in excellent health, and has the stamina to endure — uninterrupted — the rigors of a punishing and unprecedented presidential campaign and, more importantly, the singularly demanding job of President of the United States," the campaign said in statement.

Trump first provided a summary of a recent physical to Dr. Mehmet Oz while taping an episode of Oz's TV show. He said on the show that he gets exercise during the campaign by delivering speeches at rallies, calling them "a lot of work" and requiring "a lot of motion."

Until now, the main source of information about Trump's health has come from a widely mocked letter from his longtime physician declaring he would be the healthiest president in history. Clinton released information from her doctor more than a year ago and provided updated information Wednesday after her pneumonia diagnosis.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.