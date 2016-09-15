Officers shoot at suspect after 1 hit by car; state police investigating

Two Bethel Heights police officers shot at a suspect who had hit one of them with a car Wednesday night, state police said, prompting an investigation into their use of deadly force.

In a news release, Arkansas State Police said one of the officers was trying to apprehend the suspect around 11:30 p.m. when the officer was hit by a car driven by the suspect. The officer who was hit and the other at the scene then shot at the suspect, hitting the driver at least once.

The release said the suspect’s wounds “are not believed to be life-threatening.” The officer hit by the car was hospitalized with his injuries and later released.

Brenda McAllister, a spokesman for Bethel Heights police, said the shooting happened at the intersection of Lincoln Drive and Apple Blossom Avenue. She added that the names and administrative statuses of the officers involved could be released later Thursday.

State police said the suspect’s name would be released by the Benton County prosecutor’s office.

The criminal investigative division of the state police will turn over its findings to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine if shooting at the suspect was within Arkansas law.