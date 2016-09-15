Australian urges gay-nuptials vote

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister introduced legislation to Parliament on Wednesday that would allow a public but nonbinding vote on gay marriage early next year.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a marriage equality advocate who is the only serving prime minister to attend Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, introduced the bill on the first anniversary of his ascension to the top government job.

He replaced Prime Minister Tony Abbott, a gay-marriage opponent who proposed that the public decide the issue with a popular vote and avoid a bitter debate in Parliament.

But the Feb. 11 plebiscite — a compulsory vote for all adult Australians — would have no legal weight. Parliament would ultimately decide whether the law would be changed.

Although such a vote appears to be a move toward changing the law, most gayrights activists are against a plebiscite, saying it should be decided in Parliament without the potential divisive public debate.

They fear that government plans to spend $11 million on publicizing the cases for and against marriage equality would give legitimacy to anti-gay views.

Turnbull said the real reason marriage equality advocates opposed the plebiscite was because they thought enough lawmakers already supported the overhaul for it to become law.

“They don’t want to run the risk of the Australian people giving them the wrong answer,” Turnbull told Parliament.