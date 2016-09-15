Arkansas hoops hoping to power up with Victor Enoh

— Arkansas’ basketball program appears to be in good shape to land a bruising power forward to go along with its trio of highly-regarded pledges in the 2017 recruiting class.

Decatur, Ga., Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy standout Victor Enoh (6-8, 235), a friend of current Razorback center and fellow Nigerian native Moses Kingsley, has plans to take his first official visit to Arkansas on Oct. 7-9.

“I really love Arkansas and their coaches,” noted Enoh, who came to the United States six years ago. “I have been following them for a long time since Moses has been playing there. I love what they have done in developing him.

“We are from the same area and he is such a different player than he was. I think the coaches at Arkansas can do that with me as well and that means a lot to me.

“I have done my research on Arkansas and they have great facilities, including a practice facility that has everything a player could ever want. I can’t wait to get up there and check everything out.”

The Razorbacks’ three commits so far in the 2017 class are all four-star prospects from Arkansas — El Dorado center Daniel Gafford (6-11, 223), Little Rock Parkview shooting guard Khali Gafford (6-6, 190) and Little Rock Mills small forward Darious Hall (6-7, 210).

Enoh, the 21st-best power forward nationally per ESPN.com, averaged eight points and 6.9 rebounds last season and then played AAU ball this spring and summer for CP3, where he averaged 6.1 points and 5.8 per outing.

“We had a loaded AAU team with some great players and I really was just able to play my role and just do whatever was needed,” Enoh said.

“I feel like my strengths are that I am very aggressive and on a bad day I should still get 10 rebounds. I love to go to work inside, but I don’t think that a lot of people know that I can also shoot the ball from 15 to 17 feet really well.”

Enoh, who has some 15 offers, has narrowed his list down to Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Providence, Oklahoma State and Oregon State.

He currently has plans to take official visits to Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Providence and either Oklahoma State or Oregon State, but not both.

“I took an unofficial visit to Vanderbilt and plan to go back there on an official, but Arkansas will be my first one,” noted, who has plans to sign in November.

Enoh, who had Arkansas coaches in to see him practice on Wednesday, has a 3.6 grade point average and is planning on majoring in architecture.

“I am just looking for the right place, the right fit for me and a place that I can grow both academically and athletically,” Enoh said.

Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson and assistants Melvin Watkins and Scotty Thurman are all recruiting Enoh.

“They are great people and great coaches and they have make me feel very wanted,” Enoh said. “I know I could be successful at Arkansas and I am very, very interested.”

The Razorbacks will be hosting a pair of 2018 prospects on unofficial visits this weekend in Cordova, Tenn., small forward Rodgerick Brown(6-6, 200) and 2018 guard Keyshawn Embery (6-4, 187) of Midwest City High School in Oklahoma.

Embery has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Nevada-Las Vegas, Tulsa, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Brown, who said on Sept. 1 that Arkansas was his leader, has offers from Arkansas, Tulsa, Penn State, Middle Tennessee and UT-Chattanooga.