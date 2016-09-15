Arkansas' 2 racetracks give $109,500 to anti-casino group

LITTLE ROCK — Operators of Arkansas' two racetracks that allow electronic gambling gave more than $100,000 last month to a committee fighting a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize casinos in three counties.

An August campaign finance report filed this week by the Committee to Protect Arkansas' Values/Stop Casinos Now shows that Oaklawn Racing and Gaming gave $59,500 last month to the committee. New York-based Delaware North, which owns Southland Park Gaming and Racing, gave $50,000.

The group was formed to oppose the November ballot measure that would legalize casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties.

Groups backing the measure have not yet filed August campaign finance reports. But in June, Cherokee Nation Businesses — which would operate the Washington County casino if the measure passes — gave $1 million to the effort.