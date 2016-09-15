4 things to know about Arkansas-Texas State

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Arkansas staked its claim as nationally relevant with a double-overtime win at TCU a week ago. Now it's time for the Razorbacks to back up that dramatic victory in convincing fashion against a seemingly overmatched opponent, unlike their 21-20 win over Louisiana Tech to open the season.

Game Sketch Texas State (1-0) at No. 24 Arkansas (2-0) 6:39 p.m. (SEC Network Alternate) Line: Arkansas by 31. Series Record: First meeting.

KEY MATCHUP

Arkansas secondary vs. Texas State wide receivers Eric Luna and Elijah King. Despite its undefeated record, the Razorbacks have struggled to slow the passing attacks of opposing offenses this season — ranking 109th in the country with an average of 294.5 yards allowed per game through the air. They'll once again be tested this week against Luna and King, who combined for 17 catches for 195 yards in a season-opening win over Ohio.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas State: QB Tyler Jones. The senior brings plenty of experience to Saturday's game, having played in each of the last four seasons for the Bobcats and thrown for 6,712 yards in his career. Jones was 40-of-55 passing for 418 yards and four touchdowns in Texas State's opening win.

Arkansas: DE Deatrich Wise. The 6-foot-5, 271-pound senior led Arkansas with eight sacks a year ago, and he's been even better to start the season — with 1½ sacks and three quarterback hurries in two games. Wise figures to have plenty of chances to bring pressure Saturday against a Texas State offense that attempted 56 passes in its opening game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas has won eight of its last nine games dating back to last season, with its only loss during that stretch a one-point defeatto a Dak Prescott-led Mississippi State ... Texas State, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, is 0-4 in its history against current Southeastern Conference members — losing 41-7 to Kentucky in its last game against an SEC opponent in 2006 ... Razorbacks MLB Brooks Ellis had 13 tackles in the win over TCU as well as a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown.