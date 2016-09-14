Update from Clinton's doctor: Democrat is 'fit to serve'

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves after leaving an apartment building Sunday in New York. Clinton's campaign said the Democratic presidential nominee left the 9/11 anniversary ceremony in New York early after feeling "overheated."

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Hillary Clinton is "recovering well" from pneumonia and remains "fit to serve as President of the United States," her doctor said in a letter released Wednesday by her campaign.

The health details made public by the Democratic presidential nominee included a description of the pneumonia diagnosis Clinton received last week Friday. Her illness became public after she left Sunday's 9/11 memorial service early and was seen on video staggering while getting into a van.

The health episode fueled long-simmering conservative conspiracy theories about Clinton's health and provided a fresh line of attack for rival Donald Trump, who has frequently questioned whether Clinton has the stamina to serve as commander in chief.

Facing criticism about a lack of transparency when it comes to her health, Clinton's campaign promised to disclose more detailed information about her health this week.

The letter released Wednesday by the campaign stated that Clinton underwent a chest scan that revealed she had "mild, non-contagious bacterial pneumonia," according to Clinton's physician, Dr. Lisa Bardack, chair of internal medicine at CareMount Medical in Mount Kisco, N.Y. She was treated with a 10-day course of Levaquin, an antibiotic used to treat infections.

Bardack said Clinton is up to date on all vaccines, including two given to help prevent pneumonia — Prevnar and Pneumovax. The letter did not state when she received those vaccines.

"She is recovering well with antibiotics and rest," wrote Bardack, who also authored a letter about Clinton's health released in July 2015. "She continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as President of the United States."

Clinton, 68, has blood pressure of 100 over 70. Her total cholesterol was 189; her LDL or "bad" cholesterol was 103, and her HDL or "good" cholesterol was 56 — all within healthy levels and not signaling the need for any medications. She has also had a normal mammogram and breast ultrasound, according to the letter.

She takes thyroid and allergy medicines and the blood thinner Coumadin, prescribed as a preventative after she suffered a blood clot resulting from a 2012 concussion.

