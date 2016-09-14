University of Arkansas reports record enrollment of 27,194

FILE - Old Main on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — Student enrollment for the fall semester at the University of Arkansas is at a record 27,194.

Eleventh-day enrollment numbers released Wednesday represents a 1.6 percent increase over the fall 2015 enrollment of 26,754.

The university said the number includes 4,967 freshman and 4,275 graduate students.

All higher education institutions in Arkansas report to the state Department of Higher Education enrollment figures from their 11th day of the semester, which at UA was Sept. 6. The figures are preliminary until the data is analyzed and reviewed before a report is submitted to the Department of Higher Education, with the final numbers officially filed in mid-October.