UA slips in magazine's research-school rankings

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville slid two spots to 64th in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings for public research universities released Tuesday.

UA tied with Kansas State University, Louisiana State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Rutgers University-Newark, University of Cincinnati and University of Mississippi.

U.S. News & World Report's rankings are based in part on peer assessment surveys filled out by "top academics," such as university presidents and provosts, according to the publication's website. Among other criteria are a school's graduation and retention rate and data relating to faculty resources, including the proportion of classes with fewer than 20 students.

"The ranking is a signal that the University of Arkansas must continue to improve to keep up, including its perceived place among the great public schools in this country," Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said in a prepared statement.

Steinmetz, in his first year as the school's chancellor, also referred to UA's major fundraising effort scheduled for a public kickoff this week.

The ranking "demonstrates the great importance of our current Campaign Arkansas -- the funds we are able to raise for students and faculty in the coming years will make all the difference in the future of our university," Steinmetz said.

Under former Chancellor G. David Gearhart, UA publicized a goal to be a top 50 public research university. The university formerly had a vision statement that referenced becoming a top-50 school.

Now, UA's vision statement, published online, avoids mentioning any specific ranking.

"By 2021, the University of Arkansas will be recognized as one of the nation's top public research universities with nationally ranked departments and programs throughout the institution," it states.

UA's Sam M. Walton College of Business ranked 26th among public undergraduate business schools, according to a statement from UA. Last year, it ranked 27th. For public and private business programs, UA ranked 43rd, unchanged from last year.

For national universities, including private schools, UA ranked 135th, tied with six other public schools and the private Mercer University in Georgia.

In the category of national liberal arts colleges, Hendrix College in Conway ranked 72nd, up 10 spots from last year. Hendrix College was tied with four other schools: Illinois Wesleyan University, Spelman College, Virginia Military Institute and Willamette University.

John Brown University in Siloam Springs ranked 18th among regional universities in the South, tied with Hampton University. The private Christian school last year was ranked in a different category, regional colleges in the South.

Other schools ranked among regional universities in the South were: Harding University (tied for 24th); Arkansas State University (tied for 59th); University of Central Arkansas (tied for 72nd); Henderson State University (tied for 91st); and Arkansas Tech University (ranked 97th).

The University of the Ozarks in Clarksville ranked third among regional colleges in the South, up from a ranking of eighth last year.

Other schools ranked as regional colleges in the South were: Williams Baptist College (tied for 23rd); Central Baptist College (40th); University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (tied for 42nd); and University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (tied for 56th).

