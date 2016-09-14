U.S. boosts military aid to Israel

WASHINGTON -- The United States will provide Israel's military with $38 billion during the next 10 years, officials said Tuesday, the largest batch of military assistance the U.S. has ever pledged to another country.

After months of behind-the-scenes negotiations, the State Department said the two countries had reached a 10-year agreement, with a signing ceremony planned for today. The U.S. and Israel haven't disclosed the exact sum, but officials familiar with the deal said it totals $3.8 billion a year -- up from the $3.1 billion the U.S. gave Israel annually under the previous 10-year deal.

President Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, planned to attend the ceremony at the State Department, a senior Obama administration official said. Israel's acting national security adviser, Jacob Nagel, arrived in Washington ahead of the announcement and also was expected to attend.

Israel's government had no immediate comment on the deal.

Under the agreement, Israel's ability to spend part of the funds on Israeli military products will be gradually phased out, eventually requiring all of the funds to be spent on American military industries. Israel's preference for spending some of the funds internally had been a major sticking point in the deal.

The new agreement also eliminates Israel's ability to spend a fraction of the funds on fuel for its military. In another apparent concession, Israel has agreed not to ask Congress to approve more funds than are included in the deal, said the officials, who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the details publicly ahead of a formal announcement.

The agreement concludes months of negotiations that involved a delicate calculation by Jerusalem about whether to strike a deal with the outgoing U.S. president. In February, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quietly floated the prospect of waiting for Obama's successor in hopes of securing a better deal.

But the Obama administration has been eager to lock in the agreement to help bolster Obama's legacy and undercut the criticism that his administration was insufficiently supportive of Israel.

Obama's relationship with Netanyahu has been fraught for years, and ties between the countries worsened when the U.S. and world powers struck a nuclear deal with Iran. Israel considers a nuclear-armed Iran to be a threat and disagreed sharply with Obama's contention that the deal made Israel safer by limiting Iran's nuclear program.

Israeli officials have said predictability about U.S. aid is important for their country's military planning. Securing the deal ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November also ensures that Obama's successor won't have to delve into the issue during his or her first few months. Both Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton have vowed to protect Israel's security if elected.

The new U.S.-Israel deal also includes, for the first time, funding for missile-defense programs. Under the previous arrangement, Congress approved funds for missile defense separately and on an annual basis.

Congress must still formally approve the funding each year, but it's expected to put up few roadblocks. Both parties in Congress have sought to outdo each other with displays of support for the Jewish state.

The previous 10-year agreement is set to expire in 2018.

Netanyahu and Obama both plan to be in New York next week for U.N. General Assembly meetings, but officials have not announced any plans for a formal meeting.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/14/2016