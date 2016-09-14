Trump visiting Flint to denounce government role in water crisis

NEW YORK — Donald Trump is visiting Flint, Mich., on Wednesday to condemn the government failure which led to that city's water crisis — though the city's mayor doesn't want him there.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, is making his first visit to the poverty-stricken city since lead was detected in its water supply in April 2014. He is expected to visit a water plant and a church while denouncing the crisis that affected 100,000 people after the city left Detroit's water supply and started using improperly treated Flint River water.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, a Democrat, condemned the visit, saying the campaign had not offered to help the city and his visit would be a distraction.

"Flint is focused on fixing the problems caused by lead contamination of our drinking water, not photo ops," said Weaver, who supports Hillary Clinton, Trump's opponent. Clinton visited Flint in February.

Flint was under state control in 2014, and Michigan's governor, Rick Snyder, a Republican, has come under scrutiny for his handling of the crisis. Trump has declared Flint's water problems "a horror show" and said "this is a situation that would have never happened if I were president."

The visit to Flint, where most residents are black, comes as Trump has increased his outreach to minority groups. He has argued that Democratic policies have left inner cities impoverished and dangerous and has taken to asking voters of color "What have you got to lose?" in voting for him.

