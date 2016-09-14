Super Quiz: America's Closest Neighbors
Posted: September 14, 2016 at 1:41 a.m.
Closest neighbor not on the border
The capital city is Nassau
Think "Castro"
Reggae music originated here
The world's highest rate of intentional homicide
Formerly known as British Honduras
The western part of the island of Hispaniola
Its capital city has the same name as the country.
The eastern part of Hispaniola
ANSWERS
Russia
Bahamas
Cuba
Jamaica
Honduras
Belize
Haiti
Guatemala
Dominican Republic
