Super Quiz: America's Closest Neighbors

Posted: September 14, 2016 at 1:41 a.m.

  1. Closest neighbor not on the border

  2. The capital city is Nassau

  3. Think "Castro"

  4. Reggae music originated here

  5. The world's highest rate of intentional homicide

  6. Formerly known as British Honduras

  7. The western part of the island of Hispaniola

  8. Its capital city has the same name as the country.

  9. The eastern part of Hispaniola

ANSWERS

  1. Russia

  2. Bahamas

  3. Cuba

  4. Jamaica

  5. Honduras

  6. Belize

  7. Haiti

  8. Guatemala

  9. Dominican Republic

Food on 09/14/2016