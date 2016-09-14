The nation in brief

Power cord blamed in fatal Memphis fire

MEMPHIS -- A house fire that killed six children and three adults in Memphis early Monday was caused by an electrical malfunction in an air-conditioning unit's power cord in the living room, authorities said.

The Memphis Fire Department released the cause of the deadly fire as relatives and friends mourned their loved ones by hugging, crying and holding hands in prayer outside the house in a working class neighborhood in south Memphis.

Meanwhile, a 10th victim of the fire, a child, is fighting for life at a hospital.

Firefighters initially spotted light smoke outside the single-story wood-and-brick house when they arrived at 1:23 a.m. but encountered heavy smoke inside, Memphis Fire Services Director Gina Sweat said. The fire was brought under control in 19 minutes.

Fire crews found three adults and four children dead in the home, the Fire Department said. Two other children died after being taken in extremely critical condition to a children's hospital, Sweat said.

Briton's plea guilty in bid to shoot Trump

LAS VEGAS -- A British man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that could get him about two years in a U.S. prison and deported for trying to grab a police officer's gun to shoot Donald Trump at a June campaign rally in Las Vegas.

Michael Steven Sandford entered the pleas to being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and disrupting an official function.

"I tried to take a gun from a policeman to shoot someone with, and I'm pleading guilty," Sandford told the judge.

Sandford could have faced up to 20 years in a U.S. prison if he had been convicted at trial of both charges.

Sandford, 20, was arrested June 18 after grabbing for the gun at a 1,500-seat venue at Treasure Island hotel-casino. Sandford didn't get the gun, and no shots were fired before he was arrested.

Sanford entered his pleas after his mother, Lynne Sandford, and a lawyer arrived from London and met with him in custody last week.

Family attorney Saimo Chahal said a psychiatrist she enlisted to review the case determined that Sandford was delusional at the time of the attempted attack.

Utility to pay $4M for LA methane leak

LOS ANGELES -- A utility that owns a well that leaked large amounts of natural gas and drove thousands of families from their Los Angeles homes pleaded no contest to a criminal charge Tuesday as part of a $4 million settlement with prosecutors.

The deal requires Southern California Gas Co. to install and maintain a $1 million leak-monitoring system at its Aliso Canyon facility that goes beyond federal and state requirements, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

The company pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of failing to immediately report the gas leak to state officials when it was discovered Oct. 23. The utility waited three days before notifying the state Office of Emergency Services, prosecutors said.

The well, which wasn't plugged until February, led more than 8,000 families to move out of their homes in the Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley. Many experienced headaches, nosebleeds and nausea during the leak, which scientists said was the largest known release of climate-changing methane in U.S. history.

Tennessee House expels one of its own

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee House voted Tuesday to expel Republican state Rep. Jeremy Durham after allegations of widespread sexual harassment.

The chamber voted 70-2 to expel a sitting member for the first time in 36 years.

The vote to expel Durham of Franklin followed an attorney general's investigation that detailed allegations of improper sexual contact with at least 22 women over the course of his four years in office.

Among other things, the report alleged that Durham plied a 20-year-old college student with a cooler full of beer and had sex with her in his office in 2014.

Durham denied that the allegations in the report should be considered sexual harassment, and argued that a floor session did not give him enough opportunity to mount a defense.

