WALLY HALL: Razorbacks give fans something to talk about

Last year's miraculous overtime "Henry Heave" win against Ole Miss and the sound whipping of LSU put much joy in the world of the Razorbacks.

But from Kroger's to the Athletic Club, people still are talking about "The Comeback" on Saturday against TCU.

Maybe it is the 2-0 start, but by Tuesday fans were calling radio shows to change their predictions about the season.

Back in August, Henry Oltman sent this columnist his season predictions. Not just that the Hogs would go 10-2, but a complete list of wins and losses in every game, and he did it for all the schools in the SEC.

The 13-year-old from Harrison admitted he might be a little optimistic about his record for the Razorbacks.

He did have them beating TCU.

Sunday morning, he shared a text about how exciting the game was and that they had been voted No. 24 in the latest polls.

In a week when only two Top 25 teams lost -- both from the Big 12 -- for the Razorbacks to jump from the also receiving votes list to No. 24 says a lot about what voters think of Bret Bielema and what he has done at Arkansas.

Not to rain on anyone's parade, but it still remains to be seen how good TCU is this season. Allowing 41 points to South Dakota State, an FCS team, in the season opener had left some skeptical. Although the Jackrabbits bounced back to beat Drake, a fine college in Iowa.

One longtime writer on the TCU beat said before the game that it would not be a surprise to him if the Frogs lost.

For more than three quarters and two overtimes, the matchup basically favored the Hogs.

The much discussed and often cussed cushion the Razorbacks defensive backs give receivers mostly worked against TCU, in part because the receivers were so small they were easy to tackle once a hand was on them.

The Frogs had been on the national scene for the past two years because of their high-scoring offense -- especially last season when they scored more than 50 points in four games, but they lost eight starters from that offense.

Basically, they are SEC fast without SEC size.

Another thing they lacked was discipline. The Frogs' nine penalties for 95 yards were costly. They were flagged for three personal fouls, an illegal block and unsportsmanlike conduct. That last penalty on quarterback Kenny Hill after the Frogs went ahead 28-20 helped the Razorbacks return the kickoff to their 42 with 1:59 to play. That was room to breathe.

At that point, all the momentum seemed to have become a purple haze. The Hogs were struggling, and whether Hill made the throat-slash sign twice or made a religious sign twice (that was his story), the Hogs went wild.

Austin Allen completed 4 of 4 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. The tying two-point conversion should go down in Hogs football history. Allen handed to wide receiver Jared Cornelius, and half the Frogs bit that it was an end around. But Cornelius flicked it to Keon Hatcher, and the remaining Frogs bit that it was a double reverse.

So Allen was getting pretty lonely when Hatcher lofted a wobbly pass with his left hand that Allen easily caught.

In the first overtime, Allen was 1-of-2 passing, the completion a 19-yard touchdown to Jeremy Sprinkle, who showed his athleticism in making the catch.

In the final overtime, Allen completed his trifecta by scoring the winning touchdown on a 5-yard run while breaking two tackles.

The best team, maybe not the most prolific team as far as offensive stats go, had won. The Hogs did it with defense, discipline, dedication and one very determined quarterback.

