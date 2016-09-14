Olives, feta cheese make savory treat

Delightful. Delicious. Subtle. These are just a few of the words tasters used to describe this terrific twist on baklava. One doesn't tend to think of baklava in a savory way. When I think of baklava, I think of ground walnuts or pistachios between crispy layers of phyllo dough that's doused with a honey syrup.

But while perusing food magazines looking for ideas for an afternoon luncheon, a recipe for Kalamata Baklava caught my eye. Olives and baklava? The recipe in the August issue of Better Homes and Gardens was from Theo Stephan, a California woman who the article described as having "a farm-to-bottle organic olive oil business."

Besides being a terrific brunch option, this recipe has a lot going for it in the good-for-you ingredient department.

Like some traditional baklavas, this recipe uses pistachios. Thanks to the convenience of pistachios sold already shelled, this recipe was ready in a snap.

Using kalamata olives along with feta cheese provides a mild saltiness, so there's no need to add salt. I just love the salty and brininess of the kalamata olives as well as their fruity, subtle flavor. Buying kalamata olives already pitted will save you time. But if you happen to buy them with their pits, there's an easy way to remove them.

Place the olives on a clean work surface and lay the blade of a chef's knife over them, so the flat side of the blade is parallel to the work surface, sharp edge facing away from you. Give the blade a firm whack with your fist, or press firmly with the heel of your hand. This will loosen the flesh from the pit.

One last thing that was different about this recipe: using olive oil to brush on the phyllo layers. Usually the layers are doused in butter. The olive oil adds a richness to each layer, and it also helps crisp them.

This recipe has so many serving options. It's perfect for a brunch and something different.

You can serve it solo as an appetizer or nestled on top of some mixed salad greens. But, watch out: It is so good that I dare you to eat just one.

Kalamata Baklava

1/2 (16-ounce) package frozen phyllo dough

2 cups finely chopped pitted kalamata olives

1 1/2 cups finely chopped, salted pistachios (6 ounces)

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1 cup)

1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic

2 teaspoons dried oregano, crushed

3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 orange, zested and juiced (about 2 teaspoons zest and 1/4 cup juice)

1/4 cup sauvignon blanc or other dry white wine

3 tablespoons honey

Thaw the one roll of phyllo dough according to package directions. Keep the other roll in the freezer.

Heat oven to 325 degrees.

To make the kalamata olive filling: In a large bowl combine olives, pistachios, feta, garlic and oregano. Brush bottom of 13-by-9-inch baking pan with some of the olive oil. Unroll phyllo, but keep it loosely covered with a damp, clean kitchen towel.

Layer five sheets in the prepared pan, brushing each sheet with some of the olive oil. Crumple one sheet on top and sprinkle with one-third of the kalamata filling (about 11/3 cups). Repeat layering with phyllo sheets and kalamata filling two more times, crumpling one sheet of phyllo on each layer before sprinkling on the filling. Continue to brush each sheet with the olive oil.

Top with remaining phyllo, brushing each sheet with olive oil. Drizzle with any remaining oil. Using a sharp knife, cut stacked layers into 32 pieces on the diagonal. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly in pan on wire rack.

Meanwhile, in small saucepan combine orange zest and juice, wine and honey and heat through. Pour over warm baklava; cool 2 hours. Recut into bars before serving.

Makes 32 pieces.

Recipe adapted from Better Homes and Gardens magazine, August 2016 issue

Food on 09/14/2016