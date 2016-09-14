Obama goes to bat for 'steady' Clinton

PHILADELPHIA -- President Barack Obama stepped in Tuesday to defend Hillary Clinton, hoping to reassure Democrats nervous both about their presidential candidate's health and her handling of fresh trouble on her campaign.

Speaking at an outdoor rally in downtown Philadelphia, Obama praised Clinton as the most qualified candidate ever to seek the office and criticized her opponent Donald Trump as "not fit in any way" to lead. He suggested Clinton was again the victim of unfair treatment and a scandal machine that has dogged her throughout her long political career.

"What sets Hillary apart is that through it all she just keeps on going and she doesn't stop caring and she doesn't stop trying and she never stops fighting for us even if we haven't always appreciated it," Obama said. "I understand, we're a young country, we are a restless country. We always like the new shiny thing. I benefited from that when I was a candidate, and we take for granted sometimes what is steady and true. And Hillary Clinton is steady and she is true."

The remarks were Obama's first regarding Clinton since her weekend remarks. Speaking to donors in New York City on Friday, Clinton had said that half of Trump's supporters were in "a basket of deplorables," a crowd she described as "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic -- you name it."

Clinton later said she regretted applying that description to "half" of Trump's backers, but stuck by her assertion that the GOP nominee has given a platform to "hateful views and voices."

She also was forced to abruptly leave an event because of an illness. Her campaign said she been diagnosed with pneumonia. Clinton canceled campaign events this week to recover.

Clinton spent the day reading briefing material, making calls and watching Obama's speech from her home in Chappaqua, N.Y., her campaign said. She's due back on the campaign trail Thursday.

To an audience of roughly 6,000 supporters, Obama argued Clinton has been more transparent in providing health and financial records than her rival, as well as releasing her past tax returns while Trump refuses to release his.

Obama said the Clinton Foundation has "saved countless lives around the world," while Trump used his charity to buy "a 6-foot-tall painting of himself," Obama said, referring to a Washington Post investigation of Trump's charity.

"I mean, you know, he had the taste not to go for the 10-foot version," he said.

Obama's event at an outdoor plaza in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art was his third for Clinton, including his speech at the Democratic National Convention, also in Philadelphia.

The president also appealed to Trump supporters. He tried to undermine the Republican businessman's claim as a working-class hero. He accused Trump of being unprepared, unserious and "not a facts guy." He seized on Trump's praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Obama cast as an authoritarian strongman who controls the media and crushes dissent.

"Can you imagine Ronald Reagan idolizing somebody like that?" Obama said, invoking the former Republican president.

Branding Republicans as promoting "a dark vision," the president said, "They're not offering serious solutions -- they're just fanning resentment, and blame, and anger, and hate."

Trump's campaign met Obama with a statement suggesting he was shirking his duties.

"Shouldn't you be at work?" it read. "President Obama would rather campaign for Hillary Clinton than solve major problems facing the country."

Child care plan

On Tuesday night, Trump ignored Obama's criticisms, using a policy speech in Pennsylvania to roll out a plan aimed at making child care more affordable, guaranteeing new mothers six weeks of paid maternity leave and suggesting new incentives for employees to provide their workers childcare.

Spurred on by his daughter, Ivanka, Trump unveiled the proposals as he tries to build his appeal with more moderate, independent voters -- especially women. Child care is one of the biggest expenses many families face, surpassing the cost of college and even housing in many states.

"We need working mothers to be fairly compensated for their work, and to have access to affordable, quality child care for their kids," Trump said in Aston, Pa. "These solutions must update laws passed more than half a century ago when most women were still not in the labor force."

Trump proposed guaranteeing six weeks of paid maternity leave to employees whose employers don't offer leave already. The campaign says the payments would be provided through existing unemployment insurance -- though it has not spelled out how the system would cover those costs.

Clinton has called for 12 weeks parental leave for both mothers and fathers paid for by taxes on the wealthy.

Trump previously proposed reducing child care costs by allowing parents to fully deduct the average cost of child care from their taxes. On Tuesday, he expanded that proposal to allow families with a stay-at-home parent to qualify for the deduction and to include costs associated with caring for elderly dependent relatives.

The deduction would apply only to individuals earning $250,000 or less, or $500,000 or less if filing jointly. But because Trump's proposal is a tax deduction rather than credit, its greatest benefits would go to affluent households. More than 40 percent of U.S. taxpayers don't make enough money to owe taxes to the federal government, meaning they would not benefit from a deduction. Lower-income earners would receive child-care spending rebates through expanding the existing Earned Income Tax Credit, the campaign said.

Trump also proposed incentives for employers to provide child-care options at work.

Ivanka Trump introduced Trump in Pennsylvania, and, earlier in the day in Iowa, the candidate credited his daughter for his action on the issue. "She is the one who has been pushing for it so hard: 'Daddy, Daddy we have to do this.' She's very smart, and she's right," the candidate said.

Currently, families can set aside up to $5000 annually for child care expenses or elder care but not for school tuition and cannot carry over the amount in the account.

Trump did not lay out how much the proposals would cost, but said the extra spending would be offset by economic growth and other cuts.

Trump stumps

Throughout the day, thought, Trump and his allies across the country focused on taking Clinton to task for her comments "basket of deplorables" comment.

"While my opponent slanders you as deplorable and irredeemable, I call you hardworking American patriots," Trump said at a rally in Clive, Iowa.

In the crowd, one Trump supporter held a sign that read "I'm not 'deplorable.' I'm just a hard-working, tax-paying American and proud of it!" Another wore a homemade shirt that read "I'm with deplorable."

"It sums up what she thinks of American voters: that we're dumb and stupid and can't make decisions for ourselves," said Charles House, 78, of Ankeny, Iowa. "She looks down on us."

Clinton's campaign argues that Trump will struggle to connect with members of minority groups, women and millennial voters if he's viewed as fostering white supremacists, a group commonly referred to as the "alt-right."

"Bigotry is deplorable and I think she should stand by her guns," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., a Clinton ally.

Former KKK leader David Duke offered fresh praise for the way that Trump and running mate Mike Pence are handling the controversy.

Pence, Trump's vice presidential running mate and the governor of Indiana, on Tuesday refused to say whether white supremacist Duke was "deplorable." Pence has disavowed Duke but said he was "not in the name-calling business."

Duke was pleased with that. "The whole idea that they were trying to make Pence call me names, basically, and he didn't bite on that was a real positive thing for all of us," Duke said.

Regarding Duke, Pence said: "Donald Trump and I have renounced David Duke repeatedly. We have said we do not want his support, and we do not want the support of people who think like him."

Clinton, he added, "was not talking about that bad man, she is talking about people all across this country."

Pence continued his attacks on the Democrat, saying the "deplorables" remark "disqualifies" her from the presidency: "Anyone who has that low an opinion of the American people should not serve as president of the United States of America," he said.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday morning outside the Republican National Committee in Washington, Pence compared Duke's support for Trump to the backing Clinton received earlier this year from the father of a gunman who killed 49 people at a Florida nightclub in May.

Pence said he did not think Duke's backing of Trump is significant "any more than the father of a terrorist who killed 49 Americans was seen at a Hillary Clinton rally, cheering her on."

That is a reference to the appearance Seddique Mateen, father of Orlando gunman Omar Mateen, made at an Aug. 8 rally for Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee. Mateen was not invited by the Clinton campaign, though he did occupy a prominent seat behind Clinton at the rally. The Clinton campaign later made clear it rejected Mateen's support.

Seddique Mateen has denounced the violence perpetrated by his son, who was killed in the shootout with police at the Pulse gay nightclub.

Libertarian campaigns

As Trump and Clinton continue dominating the campaign scene, Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson is crisscrossing the country in a last-ditch attempt to boost his national poll numbers and qualify for the presidential debates.

Johnson needs to reach an average of 15 percent in five national polls that the Commission on Presidential Debates relies upon to decide who qualifies for the first presidential debate, set for Sept. 26. But even his campaign manager acknowledges reaching that threshold is "unrealistic."

Johnson currently is just below 9 percent in three of those polls with results available so far. He is campaigning from Maine to Florida to Washington state in hopes of closing the gap.

Supporters of Johnson and his vice presidential running mate, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, hope that debates would let the ticket broadcast its socially liberal and fiscally conservative message to a far broader audience than the people who attend his rarely covered rallies.

"It would be a huge amount for name recognition and exposure to the ideas," said Chris Rufer, a California tomato-processing magnate who has donated more than $1 million to Johnson and groups supporting him. "It's very important that it happens."

All five polls -- by ABC-Washington Post; CBS-New York Times; CNN-Opinion Research Corporation; Fox News; and NBC-Wall Street Journal -- were scheduled to have new results before the debate deadline. In the three that have come out -- Fox, CNN and ABC -- Johnson registered at 9 percent, 7 percent and 9 percent, respectively. That means he'd need to exceed 20 percent in the remaining two to clear the 15 percent mark on average.

Ron Neilson, Johnson's campaign manager, said in an interview that making the debates will be challenging. "The 15 percent is somewhat, I'll say, unrealistic," Neilson said. "It's probably too high."

Information for this article was contributed by Kathleen Hennessey, Thomas Beaumont, Steve Peoples, Jill Colvin, Jon Lemire, Ken Thomas, Julie Bykowicz and Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press and by Robert Costa, Sean Sullivan, Mike DeBonis and Karoun Demirjian and Kelsey Snell of The Washington Post.

