In the news

Beth Jean Dixon, 63, resigned as a teacher at the Cumberland Christian School in Chambersburg, Pa., after she left her loaded pistol in a unisex bathroom where it was found by several students, resulting in her being charged with endangerment and other counts, police said.

Christopher Pisano, a New York City police spokesman, said investigators are trying to find an unidentified man who set on fire the clothes of a 35-yearold Muslim woman from Glasgow, Scotland, who was dressed in a hijab as she shopped on Fifth Avenue.

Angelique Arsenault arrived a half-hour late to her own wedding in Milford, N.H., when she had to hitch a ride while wearing her white dress from a passing motorist when her limousine was immobilized by a flat tire on a little-used road on the way to the ceremony.

Pauline Cafferkey, a nurse who contracted Ebola while working in Sierra Leone in 2014, is facing a disciplinary hearing in Edinburgh, Scotland, on allegations she concealed that she was running a fever when she returned to Britain with the virus.

Wolfgang Sobotka, Austria’s interior minister, said a redo of the country’s presidential election can’t be held Oct. 2 because the envelopes mailed out with absentee ballots don’t seal properly because of problems with the glue.

Robert Loranger, 66, pleaded innocent to motor-vehicle homicide and other charges after police in Springfield, Mass., said he ran down a pedestrian but then immediately stopped at a fast-food restaurant before fleeing the scene.

Jennifer Arnold, founder of Canine Assistants in Milton, Ga., said someone stole a 3-month-old golden retriever puppy named Dorie, as well as the harness, leash and green service vest being used to train the future service dog to help people with special needs.

John Hicks, 20, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to two manslaughter counts for shooting and killing two people during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans in what police said was a “verbal altercation that turned physical.”

Fidencio Sanchez, 89, of Chicago said his days of pushing a cart and selling a frozen Mexican treat called a paleta may be over now that an online crowdfunding effort raised more than $300,000 on his behalf in just four days.