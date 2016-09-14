Names and faces

• The Jackie Kennedy biopic Jackie, starring Natalie Portman, has been acquired by Fox Searchlight, which plans to push the film directly into the Oscar season. Searchlight announced the acquisition early Tuesday shortly after the Pablo Larrain-directed film played at Canada's Toronto International Film Festival. Though the market has been quiet in Toronto, Jackie has been the most hotly pursued film since its Venice Film Festival debut last week. The film cuts between the events surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy and other moments in the first lady's life. Fox Searchlight will release the movie Dec. 9, and it's widely expected to catapult Portman into the best-actress Oscar race. Fox's specialty division is an awards-season regular that has ushered many films into the Academy Awards, including best-picture winners 12 Years a Slave and Birdman as well as Portman's own Black Swan, which won her best actress. Searchlight's other fall release, actor-director Nate Parker's Nat Turner slave revolt drama The Birth of a Nation, had been seen as the studio's horse in this year's Oscar race. But that film's awards hopes have been damaged by a rape accusation from Parker's past. Movies aren't often acquired in Toronto and so quickly put into theaters. Usually they open sometime the next year. But Fox Searchlight has managed it before. In 2008, it picked up Darren Aronofsky's The Wrestler and led it to Oscar nominations for Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei.

• Actor Alec Baldwin is suing a Manhattan art dealer, saying she sold him a version of a painting for $190,000 that was not the original. In court papers filed Monday, the Daily News reported on Baldwin's claim that art gallery owner Mary Boone sold him an alternative version of artist Ross Bleckner's Sea and Mirror in 2010. The actor said Boone told him she could get the original painting. Baldwin said he later had the painting examined by experts who told him it wasn't the original that Bleckner did in 1996. Boone's attorney, Ted Poretz, denied the charges and said Baldwin was made aware from the start that he was not getting an original. "Ms. Boone offered him a full refund and took every step to handle this in a professional manner," Poretz said.

A Section on 09/14/2016