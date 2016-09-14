MONEY MATTERS

DEAR JEANNE & LEONARD: My brother, who lives with our elderly, but mentally competent, parents, engineered the preparation of a new set of wills for them. When I visited recently, Mom asked me to ask my brother for copies of their wills, because she said they were afraid to ask him themselves. Well, my brother finally gave me copies, and they contain some unusual provisions, provisions that Mom says are a surprise to her and that omit people she says she and Dad wanted to leave money to. When I raised these issues with my brother, he got mad (he's always had a terrible temper). And when I suggested to my parents that they talk to their longtime family lawyer about preparing new wills, they just shrugged -- I believe because they're completely intimidated by my brother. And there are other troubling things going on. For example, my brother's been pressuring Mom and Dad to hire his girlfriend as a caregiver, even though they dislike her. My question is: What should I do? I live in another state, and I have a full-time job, a husband and two busy kids, and I have no idea how to proceed. By the way, my brother's not a totally bad guy. He lays out our parents' daily medications, for example, and often takes them to appointments. I just don't think he should be so controlling.

DEAR K.: "Controlling" is too kind. What you've described is elder abuse. Busy as your life is -- and we sympathize -- you need to make time to rescue your parents. If you don't feel comfortable confronting your brother yourself, or if you doubt it would do any good, contact adult protective services. They may be able to investigate the situation. And if nothing else, they'll be able to suggest ways to help you remove your parents from your brother's domination (this type of abuse is not uncommon).

Consider speaking to an experienced elder-law lawyer as well. In addition to dealing with the will issue, he should be able to help you find good caregivers for your parents. Plus, a lawyer can tell you what to do should your brother try to reclaim control of your parents' lives.

Finally: However busy you are, try to act sooner rather than later. Your parents are emotionally frail; your brother is a bully; and, as things stand, the situation can only get worse.

DEAR JEANNE & LEONARD: When my teenage baby sitter said she wanted more work, I posted a glowing recommendation for her on our neighborhood's electronic bulletin board. The problem is, she's now so busy that she almost never has time to baby-sit for me. Since I'm the person who got her so much business, shouldn't she make the time?

DEAR M.T.: Well, to paraphrase King Lear, how sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to help a thankless adolescent.

Of course your baby sitter should put you first. And you shouldn't hesitate to point that out to her -- nicely, of course. In baby-sitting, as in life, loyalty is a two-way street.

