Man passed over for job accused of mailing skunks, raccoon to successful applicant

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Authorities say a southern Indiana man passed over for an elementary school coaching and teaching position allegedly mailed four dead skunks and a dead raccoon to the successful applicant.

Forty-year-old Travis Tarrants of West Baden Springs was charged Tuesday in Jackson Circuit Court with two counts each of stalking, intimidation and criminal mischief. He's being held without bond.

WISH-TV reported that court documents say Tarrants began harassing the successful applicant because he was chosen over Tarrants for a basketball coaching position and fourth-grade teaching job at Springs Valley School Corp. in French Lick.

One of the packages intercepted at a post office contained a dead raccoon and a message that said, "Resign! It Will Not Stop."

Online court records don't list an attorney for Tarrants.